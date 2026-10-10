Brewers’ Captain Makes His Feelings Clear Ahead of High-Stakes Dodgers NLCS Clash

The Brewers and the Dodgers will face each other in the NLCS again. After a 4-0 sweep in 2025, the Brewers are going to try to reverse the script. But captain Christian Yelich knows that they can’t get too ahead of themselves.

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“Obviously we respect them. We respect everything they’ve done in the game, how they go about the game. You can’t say enough great things about them, but at the same time, we’re ready to compete with them,” said Yelich while speaking to the media.

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The Milwaukee Brewers knew the Los Angeles Dodgers would stand between them and their first World Series title. But Yelich believes this year’s team is better prepared to handle the defending champions than in 2025. And their confidence mostly remains in their mindset.

“We’re going to go in there and grind. We have a confident group. We’re expecting a great series,” Christian Yelich noted.

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Yelich’s confidence is grounded in regular-season results:

The Brewers won 4 of 7 meetings against LA. They also won 3 games during a crucial 4-game series at Dodger Stadium in August. Those results give the Brew Crew a reason to believe it can compete against baseball’s most dangerous postseason opponent.

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But last year’s NLCS showed why regular-season success alone cannot guarantee anything.

In 2025, the Brewers swept the regular-season series against LA, winning all 6 games. However, that advantage meant nothing when the teams met in the NLCS.

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The Dodgers swept Milwaukee 4-0, limiting the Brewers to just 1 run in each game. Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani overwhelmed Milwaukee’s offense throughout the series.

Ohtani delivered the defining performance, throwing 6 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts while hitting 3 home runs in Game 4.

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That defeat remains a reminder of what the Brewers must overcome to reach the World Series. This time, however, they arrive after winning a franchise-record 103 regular season games. They also eliminated the Padres in four games in the divisional series, showing their ability to handle pressure.

Closer Trevor Megill made his intentions clear when discussing the upcoming rematch against Los Angeles.

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“Bring ’em on,” Megill exclaimed. “This is what we want.”

Megill’s confidence also stems from his numbers, with a 2.16 ERA against the Dodgers and even a 0.00 ERA in 2025, while recording the same since becoming a Brew Crew. He has recorded 13 strikeouts and 4 saves against the Boys in Blue. Yet the Brewers know individual performances will not be enough against a lineup loaded with stars.

Manager Pat Murphy openly acknowledged the challenge the Dodgers possessed and why he respects that team so much.

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“There’s like an All-Star at every position,” Murphy said, talking about the Dodgers.

Yelich has also made it clear that Milwaukee respects what Los Angeles has accomplished.

The Dodgers have won consecutive championships, making them the standard every National League contender must challenge. But respect does not mean the Brewers intend to back down from the matchup.

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Their 2026 regular-season results suggest the gap may be smaller than last year’s sweep. Now, the Brewers must turn that belief into results when the NLCS begins at home.

Reasons why the Brewers might surprise the Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers have a better chance against the Dodgers in this year’s NLCS. They are coming to the championship series with a deeper bullpen and an improved starting rotation. The Dodgers won last year’s series in a sweep, but the Brewers have addressed some important weaknesses since then.

With Jacob Misiorowski ready to start Game 1, keeping a 1.80 ERA from the regular season, Milwaukee has a stronger rotation heading into the matchup. With that, the bullpen and Jackson Chourio’s recent performances could become the biggest difference.

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Milwaukee’s bullpen has been particularly impressive, allowing just 1 run across 19 innings against the Padres. That gives the Brewers a 0.47 ERA, the lowest among playoff teams entering the NLCS.

Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill combined for 12 2/3 innings during the NLDS. Their work helped the Brewers close out games while keeping the Padres from scoring late in games, as they allowed just one unearned run.

The Dodgers have experienced relievers too, like Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott, but the Brewers enter this series with fewer questions surrounding their bullpen.

That advantage becomes even more important when considering how Jackson Chourio has performed this season.

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The 22-year-old finished the regular season batting .291, with 25 homers, 75 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. Those numbers show how Chourio can contribute through power, speed, and consistent hitting.

He has also delivered some of Milwaukee’s biggest moments when the team needed him most.

Against the Padres, Chourio homered before delivering a dramatic walk-off single in Game 2.

Facing closer Mason Miller, who had an ERA of just 1.67, he drove a 101.3-mph fastball into center field with 2 outs in the ninth. His hit brought home 2 runs and secured the Brewers’ 4-3 win, giving the team a 2-0 series lead.

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That performance also pushed his postseason total to 8 game-tying or go-ahead RBIs, a franchise record.

Now, Chourio carries that form into a series against a Dodgers team with championship experience. His ability to deliver in close games could help Milwaukee challenge LA throughout the series.

If the bullpen continues limiting opponents and Chourio keeps producing timely hits, the Brewers have reasons for confidence. But their offense must find ways to score against a Dodgers rotation that remains a major strength.