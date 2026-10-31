Brewers Create History as Victory Parade Sees 750,000 Fans Supporting the Team

On Friday, Milwaukee got the victory parade that was 44 years in the making. The 2026 Milwaukee Brewers clinched the franchise’s first World Series championship by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5. As the winners brought the Commissioner’s Trophy to the city, it warranted a celebration like none before, and the city delivered. As the attendance tally at the victory parade climbed over 750,000, the city perhaps witnessed its largest single-day gathering in Wisconsin history.

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Bob Nightengale of US Today reported, “There were more than 750,000 fans who showed up for the Milwaukee Brewers celebration, according to the Milwaukee police department, the largest crowd for a single-day event in Wisconsin history. More fans attended than the entire Milwaukee population.”

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According to the US Census Bureau, the city had an estimated population of 562,407 in July 2025. That means the parade attracted a crowd approximately 1.33 times the city’s entire population, with roughly 188,000 more people attending than there are residents in Milwaukee.

The massive attendance underscores the scale of celebration the Milwaukee Brewers’ championship has sparked. The impact extends well beyond the borders of the city. Fans traveled from across Wisconsin to witness a moment that generations of supporters had waited to experience. According to the Wisconsin Department of Administration, Wisconsin’s population was estimated at approximately 6 million. The turn out at downtown Milwaukee was 12.3% of the state’s population.

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“Unbelievable,” Mark Diedrich, a 76-year-old parade attendee, told ESPN. “You just never thought it would happen. But it did.”

Diedrich has been a partial season ticket holder since 1980.

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Let’s have a look at how Milwaukee’s turnout compares with other MLB championship celebrations.

Fans witnessed one of the largest championship celebrations in American sports history when the Chicago Cubs ended their 108-year World Series championship drought in 2016. Approximately five million people attended their victory parade and rally, per MLB.com.

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More recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers attracted approximately 250,000 fans for their 2025 World Series championship parade, according to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Their 2024 championship celebration had drawn around 225,000 people. The Brewers’ estimated turnout was therefore roughly three times the Dodgers’ 2025 parade crowd, despite Milwaukee having a considerably smaller population.

But it’s not only about the numbers. The Brewers’ championship has emotional and historical significance as well.

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This year, the Brewers snapped a 44-year-long World Series appearance drought. The last time they played in a World Series was in 1982.

However, that World Series run ended in disappointment when the Brewers lost Game 7 to the St. Louis Cardinals, falling short of their first championship.

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The 1982 team had nevertheless received a memorable homecoming. Approximately 100,000 people attended its parade, while another 15,000 gathered for a rally at County Stadium. Several members of that team, including Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Rollie Fingers and Ted Simmons, returned for Friday’s festivities to celebrate the championship that had eluded them.

Notably, in honor of the late Bob Uecker, the legendary Brewers’ play-by-play voice, Yount rode his motorcycle onto the stage during the rally. Uecker had passed away in January 2025 after calling 54 seasons of Brewers games.

“God bless you, Bob Uecker,” Yount said at the end of the ceremony, per ESPN.

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The championship parade traveled through downtown Milwaukee before concluding at Henry Maier Festival Park, where fans gathered for the championship rally. Milwaukee Public Schools even canceled classes on Friday to accommodate the celebrations.

Manager Pat Murphy perfectly echoed the sentiment.

He told ESPN, “That was incredible — incredible. I kept thinking I saw the same people over and over, and we were just going in a circle. There’s no way there’s that many people who live here.”

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For a franchise that spent decades trying to reach the top of baseball, the Brewers have finally given Milwaukee its long-awaited championship moment. And judging by the turnout, the celebration was every bit as historic as the achievement itself.

As Milwaukee continues to bask in the glory of its first-ever World Series win, Sal Frelick started celebrating early at Lambeau Field.

Sal Frelick and the Lambeau leap

24 hours after winning the World Series, a part of the Milwaukee Brewers, including Sal Frelick, Brandon Woodruff, and captain Christian Yelich, was at Lambeau Field. Thursday Night Football was no longer only about the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers, as the Brewers kicked off the celebrations a day early.

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Woodruff led the group into the field, the Commissioner’s Trophy held above his head, as the fans gave a loud ovation.

Sal Frelick took the celebration to the next level by perfectly executing a Lambeau Leap into the stands. Frelick was a football player in his hometown of Lexington. Furthermore, to put the cherry on top of the joyous mood, the Packers won the game.

Frelick, who went 5-for-19 with 2 RBIs in the World Series, continued his wild celebrations on Friday.

According to ESPN, he promised the fans at the victory rally, “I’m gonna have a beer for every single person here!”

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While other teams prepare for the offseason, the Brewers will soak up every bit of the joy they fought hard for.