Brewers Declared World Series Champions in a Massive Blunder by Trop’s Scoreboard After 12th-Inning Blast

The Tropicana Field scoreboard declared the Brewers World Series champions after Cooper Pratt’s 12th-inning blast. The Rays had other plans. After the scoreboard operator pulled off the ultimate reverse jinx on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays ensured their stunning comeback. The moment brought back memories of the New York Mets’ famous 1986 World Series triumph, when the Boston Red Sox were congratulated at Shea Stadium before New York pulled off an unforgettable comeback.

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But this time, Cooper Pratt’s 396-foot go-ahead solo homer in the 12th inning may have sent the scoreboard operator’s emotions into overdrive, only for the Rays to spoil the premature celebrations with two runs in the bottom half to walk it off.

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“The scoreboard at the Trop declared the Brewers World Series Champions after the Cooper Pratt home run in the 12th inning,” Baseball Is Dead shared via X.

Cooper Pratt’s 396-foot solo homer in the top of the 12th put the Brewers up 3-2. The scoreboard operator, caught up in the moment, flashed the championship screen. But the Rays still had their turn at bat. Thinking the game, and the series sweep, was secured, the scoreboard prematurely flashed the championship celebration screen.

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However, the game was far from over. The Rays still had their chance to bat in the bottom of the 12th. Following a costly throwing error by Brewers third baseman Joey Ortiz, the Rays mounted a furious comeback. They strung together four consecutive singles, culminating in a dramatic pinch-hit, walk-off single by Ben Williamson to win the game 4-3, spoiling the sweep and keeping their season alive.

The moment Pratt connected with the 2-2 sweeper, the ball was known to be gone right off the bat. The entire Milwaukee dugout completely emptied, with players and staff spilling over the railings and onto the field. As Pratt completed his trot around the bases, his ecstatic teammates formed a massive, jumping, screaming circle around home plate to swallow him in a championship-level mob before he could even step on the plate.

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“I knew it was gone. It was pretty cool,” said Pratt after the game. “I don’t really remember much after that; I just know I was screaming. But it’s over.”

Thousands of Brewers fans who traveled down to Florida had packed the left-center field seats. When the ball sailed into the stands, they went wild, screaming, high-fiving, and jumping up and down in pure euphoria. Emotion may have taken over the Tropicana Field scoreboard operator as well.

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The Shea Stadium scoreboard famously flashed “Congratulations Boston Red Sox, 1986 World Champions” during the bottom of the 10th inning of Game 6 on October 25, 1986. Just like the recent blunder at Tropicana Field, the stadium crew prematurely counted out the home team, but the Mets proved them wrong. The Rays were the new Mets on Tuesday.

The Brewers will look to clinch in Game 5, with Jacob Misiorowski taking the mound on full rest.

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The Brewers are making moves ahead of Game 5

The biggest advantage for Milwaukee is their starting pitcher. National League Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound on full, normal rest. He already shut down the Rays in Game 1, lifting the Brewers to a 3-2 victory.

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The Rays are countering with their own ace, Drew Rasmussen. However, Rasmussen is being forced to pitch on just three days of rest, something he has never done as a regular Major League starter. The Brewers already got to him for 3 runs in just 3.2 innings during Game 2.

And while the Brewers surrendered Game 4 at the very last moment, it was entirely within the Brewers’ grasp until a critical throwing error by third baseman Joey Ortiz in the 12th.

And with Pratt coming back to life in Game 4, the Brewers just got another bat behind Jackson Chourio and David Hamilton.