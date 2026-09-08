Brewers’ Fans Boo Pete Crow-Armstrong After He Unintentionally Collides With 28-Year-Old MLB Pro

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Monday night at American Family Field quickly took a dramatic turn following a bizarre collision at first base. An incredibly awkward opening-inning sequence attracted a massive chorus of loud boos from the Milwaukee crowd. However, that hostile reaction couldn’t stop the 24-year-old Chicago Cubs outfielder from completely taking over the game. By the final pitch, Crow-Armstrong had assembled a dominant performance that proved impossible for anyone in the stadium to ignore.

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“Brewers fans were NOT happy with PCA after this collision with Andrew Vaughn 😳,” Foul Territory uploaded a short clip on X.

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The Cubs traveled to Milwaukee for one final regular-season series against the divisional leaders, but Crow-Armstrong’s first at-bat immediately sparked controversy. He aggressively swung at a sinker from Robert Gasser, sending a sharp grounder directly toward first base. The ensuing defensive sequence quickly spiraled into absolute chaos.

Andrew Vaughn completely failed to glove the ball properly on his initial attempt. The $7.65 million Brewers first baseman eventually recovered the loose ball, but he awkwardly planted himself directly in front of the bag just as Crow-Armstrong arrived. The sprinting Cub possessed far too much momentum to avoid a massive, full-speed collision. PCA desperately tried to hold up his opponent, but gravity took over and sent the 28-year-old tumbling to the dirt.

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As Vaughn awkwardly went down, the fiercely loyal Brewers crowd instantly showered the young Cub with deafening boos. Pitcher Robert Gasser immediately rushed over to help his teammate up, while Crow-Armstrong quickly checked to ensure Vaughn was completely uninjured.

The two players shared a brief, respectful exchange that instantly proved there were zero hard feelings between them. That mutual understanding allowed PCA to completely brush off the crowd’s hostility and focus on igniting a massive offensive resurgence.

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Crow-Armstrong didn’t look as vulnerable

The series opener remained a tense, scoreless battle until the fourth inning before the teams eventually deadlocked at 1-1 in the fifth. Crow-Armstrong sparked a late rally by recording a single in the seventh, stealing second base, and eventually scoring on an RBI single to give Chicago the lead. The Brewers forcefully responded with a massive three-run rally in the eighth inning to secure a 4-2 advantage. Undeterred by the deficit, PCA stepped up in the top of the ninth and blasted a colossal 400-foot home run to keep Chicago’s hopes alive.

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While the Cubs ultimately lost the series opener 4-3, PCA’s extraordinary individual performance offered the franchise massive encouragement. The two-time MLB All-Star currently boasts a .281 batting average and a .953 OPS while playing elite defense in center field. His massive 8.7 WAR has even prompted top insiders like Jon Heyman to rank him ahead of Shohei Ohtani in this year’s NL MVP race. However, his previous struggles against Milwaukee made Monday’s breakout performance especially significant.

Before Monday’s explosive game, PCA had gone a miserable 4-for-37 against the NL Central leaders in 2026. Brewers manager Pat Murphy bluntly summarized his team’s unusual success against the superstar by simply stating, “We’re lucky.” Crow-Armstrong officially ended that slump by going 2-for-4 with two runs, a walk, and two stolen bases. With 41 home runs and 35 stolen bases already secured, he now sits just five steals away from securing the seventh 40-40 season in MLB history.