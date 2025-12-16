Brewers’ Freddy Peralta Exit Almost Confirmed As AL East Link Deepens, Per Top MLB Insider

Craig Breslow could be facing his best chance yet to shift the narrative around his Red Sox tenure. A rough trade deadline and a quiet offseason without impact signings have fueled growing frustration, with some insiders, including Terry Cushman Jr., openly calling for his resignation. Now, an unexpected opportunity connected to Milwaukee may offer Breslow a timely path to reset perceptions and steady the franchise’s direction.

But if there’s one thing baseball is known for, it’s surprises!

Just when Red Sox fans seemed resigned to missing out on big names like Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber, a new possibility has popped up in Milwaukee. And interestingly enough, word around the league is that Boston is being viewed as the most likely landing spot. And if that move materializes, it could buy him the goodwill he desperately needs.

“I do expect him to go.” MLB insider Gordo quoted Ken Rosenthal about the probability of Freddy Peralta leaving the Brewers.

Well, it’s definitely surprising to hear that the Brewers might even be open to moving Peralta, especially after the season he just had. The guy had a 2.70 ERA over 33 starts, with 204 strikeouts in 177 innings. That’s ace-level production.

That said, there’s a bigger picture at play. Peralta is set to hit free agency in 2026, and it’s not hard to imagine the kind of payday he’ll be in line for. And for a small-market team like Milwaukee, that price tag might be tough to swallow. So if you’re the Brewers, why not cash in now while his value is sky-high, even if it’s as a near-term rental?

Moreover, Milwaukee isn’t exactly thin on pitching. They’ve got plenty of depth waiting in the wings, from Quinn Priester and Jacob Misiorowski to Brandon Woodruff, Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson, and Tobias Myers. That makes the idea of dealing with Peralta a little easier to take on.

Now, on the Red Sox side, the timing makes a lot of sense. Boston is still hunting for another frontline arm to pair with Garrett Crochet. Yes, they brought in Sonny Gray. But there are still questions about whether he can fully carry that momentum alongside Crochet. Add Peralta to a rotation with Crochet and Gray, though, and suddenly the Red Sox look like a serious problem for the rest of the league.

But yes, it won’t come cheap. If Boston wants Peralta, fans should brace themselves for a handful of familiar Red Sox names heading to Milwaukee.

Freddy Peralta might cost huge for the Red Sox

According to FanSided’s Cody Williams, the price for Freddy Peralta would be steep. The proposed return to Milwaukee includes Jarren Duran, Franklin Arias, and Juan Valera. And that’s a big package because Duran is a proven big-league regular, and Arias is currently the Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect!

That said, Duran has been in trade rumors for a long time now.

Even insiders like Terry Cushman have criticized Breslow for not moving him when his value was high. So if you’re flipping Duran for someone like Peralta, it actually starts to look like solid value. Moreover, Duran led the AL in triples and finished with a .774 OPS. That was better than what Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick put up while playing most of the Brewers’ outfield innings.

However, the tougher pill to swallow is giving up Arias!

Dealing away your top prospect is always risky and could come back to haunt you down the line. But Peralta might be Boston’s best shot at landing a starter who’s as dependable as Garrett Crochet, if not even more so.