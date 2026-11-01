Brewers Get a Special Milwaukee Welcome After Ending Franchises’ 57-Year World Series Wait

The Milwaukee Brewers’ championship celebrations followed them beyond the baseball diamond on Saturday, as three of the team’s players received a roaring welcome at a Milwaukee Bucks game. Jackson Chourio, Cooper Pratt, and Antonio Senzatela were greeted with a loud ovation at Fiserv Forum, bringing the city’s two sporting worlds together just a day after the Brewers’ title parade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Each player had a reason to celebrate beyond the World Series triumph. Chourio recorded 11 hits in the five-game series, Pratt matched a rookie RBI record with seven, and Senzatela added a World Baseball Classic title with Venezuela to his championship-winning season.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBS 58 News sports reporter Cameron Ezeir captured the moment at Fiserv Forum in a post on X. “Loud ovation for the #WorldSeries champion #Brewers. Lots of love for Antonio Senzatela, Cooper Pratt, and Jackson Chourio at the #Bucks game”

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, one day after the Brewers’ title parade. Fiserv Forum erupted as the Brewers ended a 57-year World Series drought by defeating Tampa Bay 4-1. Game 5 ended 4-1 at Tropicana Field on October 28, capping a 103-win season and an 11-2 postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

That joy crosses sports lines thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the former Milwaukee Bucks forward, who bought a stake in May 2021; the deal was announced in August 2021 after he won an NBA title.

He became the first new individual investor added since Mark Attanasio, the Brewers’ principal owner, purchased the club in 2005. Antetokounmpo said that the investment was meant to plant lifelong roots in Milwaukee, so a title at either address feels shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheduling fits that bond. The Bucks and the NBA moved the home opener tip-off to 3 p.m. so that it would not collide with Game 1 of the World Series, giving fans a rare two-sport day.

The city had already proven its appetite on Friday, October 30, when downtown shut down for the championship parade. Milwaukee Public Schools canceled classes, and the procession rolled down Wisconsin Avenue at 10 a.m. Past packed parking structures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turnout told the same story. The Milwaukee Police Department estimated more than 750,000 people filled the streets and festival grounds, and early research suggests it may be the largest single-day event in Wisconsin history.

Nostalgia had a seat at the parade too. The route paused at the downtown mural of Bob Uecker, the longtime Brewers broadcaster, to salute decades of work behind the microphone for the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall of Famers Robin Yount, Rollie Fingers and Paul Molitor from the 1982 pennant winners joined the party, and Yount recreated his 1982 entrance by riding onto the stage on Uecker’s personal Harley-Davidson.

Back on the diamond, youth did the damage. According to reporter Sarah Langs, only 14 players aged 22 or younger have logged eight hits in a World Series, and Chourio and Pratt are the only pair to do it together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chourio hit .458 (11-for-24) with three steals in five games, while Pratt went 8-for-19 with seven RBIs. Tampa Bay’s lineup totaled only 11 RBIs, so Pratt nearly matched an entire order by himself.

Milwaukee should enjoy that duo for years. Pratt signed an eight-year, $51 million extension before this season with club options through 2035, while Chourio holds an eight-year, $82 million deal with team options through 2033.

Senzatela’s applause had a second layer. He and Chourio each won a World Baseball Classic title with Team Venezuela and a World Series ring in the same calendar year, a rare double.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pitching staff carried the other half. Brewers manager Pat Murphy handed Game 5 to right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, the NL Cy Young Award winner who went 16-5 with a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts, and he shut down the Rays.