Brewers Honor 11-Year-Old Promise as $1000 World Series Tickets Bring Fans a Surprise

For a few Milwaukee Brewers fans, a baseball ticket they bought a decade ago suddenly became their golden pass to the World Series. While that sounds unbelievable, for 1,000 fortunate Brewers fans, a purchase made back in 2015 could turn into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as the franchise prepares to host its first World Series game in decades at American Family Field.

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With World Series ticket prices soaring, this unexpected blast from the past offers more than just a nostalgic surprise. It could give a lucky group of fans the chance to witness baseball’s biggest spectacle without paying today’s sky-high prices. And for Brewers supporters who have waited years to see their team reach this stage, a decade-old ticket might just become the most valuable piece of baseball memorabilia they own.

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“In 2015, the Milwaukee Brewers sold 1000 ‘Timeless Tickets’ to fans for $1000 each that could be used for ANY game in the future. The Brewers confirmed they are honoring ‘Timeless Ticket’ redemptions for World Series games,” Polymarket Sports shared via X.

The Brewers’ “Timeless Ticket” is a famous 2015 promotion in which the team sold 1,000 limited-edition packages for $1,000 each. It promised fans a literal 1-pound personalized brass ticket that could be redeemed for one ticket to any future Brewers home game. Well, with no expiration date. That means it remains valid through the year 2050. It explicitly includes Opening Day, postseason games, and the World Series.

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Hence, for the fans who are yet to redeem their “timeless” tickets, the Brewers’ first World Series qualification since 1982 offered them a once-in-a-lifetime offer. Ticket prices at American Family Field are soaring. For reference, the 100-level seats are currently priced at around $3800. The upper deck seats are priced at around $1800.

“We thought it’d be a once-in-a-lifetime moment. But just a little bit out of our range, so I was just floored,” WISN.com quoted a devoted Brewers fan. So, just when an average fan is bearing this price surge, the “timeless ticket” holders can have the same for $1000.

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However, there are a few conditions for redeeming these tickets. Interested owners must submit an official request form to the Brewers Ticket Office. The seats will be allotted at the organization’s discretion. Fans will be informed about which specific World Series game they will attend. Also, where their seats are located shortly before the games begin.

The Brewers are currently four wins away from winning their first-ever World Series title. They secured a franchise-record 103-win regular season. They also made history by completing a 4-0 sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS on Thursday.

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This marks the Brewers’ first trip to the World Series since 1982. They lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games in the 1982 World Series. The franchise has never won a World Series and is currently one of only five MLB teams without a championship trophy.

As history awaits the Brewers, fans must pay a fortune to witness it, except for the few “timeless ticket” holders.