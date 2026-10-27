Brewers Manager Doesn’t Rule Out Rays Comeback as Milwaukee Inches Closer to Club’s History

The Milwaukee Brewers are only one win away from winning their first World Series championship in club history. Following their 10-1 triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3, the Brewers took a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Despite the growing gap between the teams, Brewers manager Pat Murphy understands that sports are unpredictable and baseball does not always follow a script. After finishing fourth among the AL East teams in 2025, the Rays came back to become the division champions this year. So Murphy is not ruling out the Rays yet; he believes they can still fight back. So the Brewers must always remain at the top of their game.

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“It’s one out, two out, whatever it is, I mean, the guys play hard, you know, it’s evident the guys play hard, they just, you know, they don’t give in, and they make every pitch count, and that’s what it takes to win, and that’s the same thing that Tampa did all year,” Murphy said on FOX Sports: MLB.

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“That team is very, very capable. This is a, you know, best of seven series so it looks like we’re in the driver’s seat but that doesn’t, you know, it’s baseball. Anything can happen.”

The Rays and the Brewers have navigated October baseball to emerge as the two top teams in the league. Murphy’s remarks are a reflection of his respect for the opposing team in the Fall Classic. However, Milwaukee’s performance in Game 3 has left the Rays facing an enormous challenge if they hope to extend their season. They are now in a 3-0 deficit in the World Series. Only one team has ever been able to come back and win a postseason series after trailing in 3 games. It’s the 2004 ALCS squad of the Boston Red Sox, the year they broke the Curse of the Bambino.

Despite winning the first two games, the Brewers recorded some defensive lapses. However, during their latest victory on Monday, the Brewers delivered a championship-caliber performance.

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As the World Series moved to the Tropicana Field, the Brewers exploded offensively, collecting 16 hits and scoring eight runs in the fifth inning alone. The Brewers scored all 8 runs with only one out left in the inning. Jackson Chourio went 4-for-5, while Brice Turang delivered a crucial two-run single in the fifth, keeping the momentum of the game alive. On the mound, Robert Gasser limited Tampa Bay to one hit over six innings, preventing the Rays from giving any meaningful response.

The Brewers produced seven consecutive hits with two outs in the fateful inning. Peralta had retired Hamilton and Jake Bauers before he walked Chourio and loaded the bases with a single to William Contreras. Peralta was pulled afterwards, but the Rays relievers could not get an out until it was too late. Cam Booser alone surrendered six runs and left without recording an out. Cole Sulser allowed two RBI hits to Hamilton and Chourio before Bauers flied out to end the inning.

The Brewers’ victory extended its postseason winning streak to eight games, tying a postseason record. More importantly, it put the franchise within one victory of its first World Series championship. The Brewers last appeared in the Fall Classic in 1982, when they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games. After getting swept by the Dodgers in the NLCS last year, the Brewers swept them in 2026 to secure a World Series spot.

The Brewers’ resilience has become a defining characteristic of their postseason campaign. Murphy’s confidence in his players stems from their refusal to concede at-bats or surrender when the opposition gains an advantage.

Murphy believes in his team

While Murphy acknowledged that Milwaukee appears to be in control, his comments also reflected the importance of maintaining the same competitive mindset that brought the Brewers this far.

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“I like the way we battle, and I’m gonna choose us when we can, I’m gonna believe in us when we can, because they proved it tonight. You give us an inch, sometimes we break through and keep going.” Murphy said postgame, per FOX Sports: MLB.

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During Game 2, the Brewers came back from a 4-0 deficit to win the game 5-4. Murphy’s philosophy is reflected in the players he leads as well. Following their win in Game 2, Cooper Pratt said, “Never count us out.”

The Brewers have every reason to feel confident after three victories, particularly following their offensive explosion in Game 3. Nevertheless, Murphy’s message is clear: the series is not over until the final out is recorded.

Milwaukee now has an opportunity to complete its long-awaited championship pursuit in Game 4. For the Rays, it almost looks improbable now, but they will still have the home-field advantage. While the Rays will enter Game 4 hoping for a breakthrough, the Brewers stand on the brink of glory.