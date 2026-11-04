Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Says He Called Yankees GM Brian Cashman to Explain His Viral Comment

Pat Murphy’s World Series celebrations took an unexpected turn after his comments about the Yankees went viral. What was meant to be a private exchange with Jake Bauers quickly became a public controversy. Now, the Brewers manager has revealed that he called Yankees GM Brian Cashman to explain his remarks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I didn’t mean to say the 2026 Yankees are selfish. I was just referring to the teams that have a lot of high-paid players… I used the Yankees because I knew Jake was with them before,” said Pat Murphy.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the celebration, Murphy told Bauers, “Just remember when you were on that horseshit Yankees team, and you guys were all playing for yourselves.” He followed that comment by saying, “This is the way we used to do it,” referring to the Brewers’ team-first approach. The remark quickly went viral.

However, Murphy was unhappy with himself after learning that his comments had reached the public. Murphy revealed that he called Yankees GM Brian Cashman immediately after hearing about the viral video. Murphy wanted to explain that his words were not intended as a personal attack against New York. He also admitted, “I regret saying it,” acknowledging that mentioning the Yankees had been unnecessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauers’ 2023 stint with New York made him the natural reference point for Murphy’s comment during Milwaukee’s celebration. He also described the exchange as a goodbye, knowing Bauers could receive lucrative offers following his successful season.

“I felt horrible if I slandered the Yankees, because I was just kind of referring to them as this iconic machine,” Murphy said. He added, “It wasn’t smart on my part, and I’m sorry about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauers’ 2023 struggles (.202 avg, 12 HR) contrasted sharply with his 2026 breakout (.266, 26 HR), explaining Murphy’s reference. But before Murphy came out and talked about his regret about the comment, Brewers closer Trevor Megill discussed the incident during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

When asked about Murphy’s reaction, Megill explained that his manager felt terrible about the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He feels terrible, Pat… feels terrible,” Megill said while discussing the viral comments. He also suggested that Murphy would reach out to Cashman to address the situation. “I’m sure he will apologize to (Brian) Cashman and all the people over there,” Megill added. He further emphasized, “He genuinely just feels terrible about it.”

The Yankees finished 82-80, placing fourth in the AL East and missing the postseason in 2023. That season marked their first time without a playoff appearance since 2016. Aaron Judge appeared in just 106 games after suffering a toe injury, although he still hit 37 home runs. Gerrit Cole remained a bright spot, finishing 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA and winning the AL Cy Young Award. And that was it for the Yankees in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the lineup struggled to maintain consistency, finishing with a .227 batting average and scoring 673 runs. Anthony Rizzo also missed significant time after suffering a concussion against the Padres in May. The Yankees’ collapse, 48-38 start to 34-42 finish, mirrored the team’s October struggles Murphy referenced.

The Yankees should take this statement as a wake-up call

The Yankees should examine their problems instead of treating Pat Murphy’s statement as a personal insult. Their 2026 postseason ended with a 3-0 Division Series sweep against Tampa Bay in October. The Yankees scored just 5 runs across those games, losing 1-0, 5-2, and 4-3. After sweeping Boston, the Yankees suddenly struggled when the postseason pressure increased in October. That contrast deserves attention from an organization expecting championship results from its roster every season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home runs matter, but they cannot remain the Yankees’ only reliable answer when games tighten. The Yankees’ 223 home runs outpaced Milwaukee’s 154, yet the Brewers scored 93 more runs, a gap that defined their October success. In Game 2, Milwaukee recovered from an early four-run deficit and won 5-4. Game 3 brought 8 runs in the fifth, helping Milwaukee secure a 10-1 victory. The Brewers created pressure through timely hits, movement on bases, and contributions throughout their lineup.

That approach continued as the Brewers beat the Rays 4-1 in Game 5 to clinch the World Series. Rookie Cooper Pratt collected 2 hits and drove in 2 runs, including a sacrifice fly. Contreras doubled, while Turang repeatedly created scoring chances by reaching base and running aggressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Misiorowski threw 5.2 scoreless innings before the bullpen protected Milwaukee’s lead through the game. The Brewers scored 59 runs across 13 postseason games, receiving important contributions throughout their lineup. Their title run showed how several players can shape October. That difference raises questions about the people shaping the Yankees’ roster and organizational direction.

Brian Cashman oversees roster construction and the balance between power, depth, and dependable contributors. Aaron Boone manages lineups and daily decisions when the offense struggles to produce in October. Hal Steinbrenner sets ownership priorities and oversees decisions behind those choices across the franchise. No one controls every October result, but their decisions influence the team’s identity and direction. The Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009, despite repeated postseason chances. Milwaukee has now won its first, showing the Yankees need more ways to win. It does not need to abandon power, only build a more complete team.