Brewers Manager Shares Worrying Update After 29YO Suffers Ugly Crash in Yankees Game

The injury bug just bit the Milwaukee Brewers. During their 6-0 shutout win over the New York Yankees on Friday, 29-year-old outfielder Brandon Lockridge suffered a severe right knee injury that will sideline him for the foreseeable future.

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After the game, Manager Pat Murphy gave a grim update. “It’s going to be a while. It’s all the way down to his bone, the laceration. So, pretty ugly… we’re going to have to wait until it goes down and get an MRI at that time.”

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Brewers outfielder Brandon Lockridge suffered a terrible right knee injury chasing Cody Bellinger’s foul flyball on Friday. The injury happened during the fourth inning against the Yankees.

Lockridge slid toward foul territory before crashing directly into exposed concrete beneath the left-field wall padding. He immediately rolled onto his stomach and stayed like that for several minutes. Brewers trainers helped him back to his feet. However, he couldn’t walk more than a few steps and had to be carted off the field.

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After the win, Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy confirmed that Lockridge doesn’t have any fractures after the X-Ray. The Brewers will have to wait for the swelling to subside and the injury to heal a bit before they do an MRI, so the outfielder will be out for a few days. In response, the Brewers placed Lockridge on the 10-day injured list on Saturday and called up outfielder Blake Perkins from Triple-A Nashville to take his roster spot.

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This is going to be a big miss for the Brewers. The 29-year-old had already delivered 2 RBI singles in 2 at-bats in that game. But other than this outing, Lockridge has been an important part of the Brewers’ lineup.

Before Friday’s injury, Lockridge was batting with an average of .294 and had 12 RBIs. Although the numbers don’t show massive impacts, he has an OPS of .710, showing that he is doing more than enough to be in the lineup. And this shows why the Brewers are one of the top teams in the league in terms of runs scored (187) and OBP (.337).

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With Cristian Yelich on the 10-day IL and Garrett Mitchell being on day-to-day supervision, this injury is not good news for the Brewers. But other than the injury, the Brewers had a great game.

The Brewers put on a show against the Yankees

If we keep the injury to Brandon Lockridge aside, the Milwaukee Brewers had one of the best games. Milwaukee grabbed control early, shutting out the Yankees 6-0.

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Jacob Misiorowski had one of the best games, overpowering the New York hitters across six scoreless innings. Misiorowski allowed only 2 hits, while striking out 12 batters and walking 2. He crossed 103 mph on multiple pitches during tense at-bats, reaching a top velocity of 103.6 mph. They were some of the fastest pitches ever recorded by a starting pitcher in MLB history.

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New York entered this game having strong offensive numbers, yet Milwaukee’s pitching completely closed them down. Milwaukee’s offense backed the pitching, scoring four runs off Yankees starter Max Fried in the 2nd inning

Gary Sánchez opened the inning with a single before Fried walked consecutive hitters. Brandon Lockridge and Sal Frelick followed immediately, delivering RBI singles that got the Brewers running.

Jackson Chourio added another RBI single in the same inning, extending Milwaukee’s lead to 4-0. As the game went deeper, Milwaukee’s bullpen continued to frustrate New York hitters and allowed just a hit after Jacob Misiorowski was taken out.

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Shane Drohan handled the final three innings, earning his first career save against New York. The Yankees managed only three hits in the entire game, and 2 of those hits were by Jose Caballero. Prospect Spencer Jones struggled in his debut, striking out twice. But that was the case with most of the lineup.

Friday’s win had a lot of meaning behind it because Milwaukee hadn’t shut out New York since the 1992 season. With the Brewers’ offense and defense working together, Milwaukee saw one of the franchise’s most historic nights.