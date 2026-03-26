Brewers Owner Confesses $20M Repercussions of Joining MLB Broadcast After FanDuel Collapse

The Brewers joined a few other teams, like the Cardinals and Tigers, terminating their regional broadcast deal and accepting MLB as their broadcasters. However, Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio didn’t mince words when assessing the financial damage, calling the switch away from the bankrupt FanDuel network a ‘$20 million surprise’ hit to the team’s revenue.

“Brewers owner Mark Attanasio estimated a minus-$20 million impact from the TV situation this season in terms of revenue/expenses. Called it a “$20 million surprise” but one the team had budgeted for,” Brewers insider Curt Hogg shared via X.

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That has surely come as a surprise, considering the Brewers’ 2026 payroll is projected around $129 million. After initially being rumored to opt for the MLB broadcast deal after 2024, the Brewers eventually ended up with FanDuel. However, just as the Main Street Sports Group, parent of Fanduel, is facing another potential bankruptcy, the Brewers terminated their contract back in January.

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Following the termination of their contract with FanDuel, and with Opening Day just two-months away, the Brewers had no other option. Starting their own broadcast network in the given time period would not have been possible. This left an MLB takeover as the only possible option.

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While the exact figures of the FanDuel and MLB deals remain private, the financial repercussions are clear. According to principal owner Mark Attanasio, the switch will cost them around $20 million. So, one can assume the revenue share the Brewers received from FanDuel was far higher than what they will now get from MLB

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“I can assure fans that, if they’re used to watching games on cable, satellite, and streaming, they’re invariably going to have very similar options for 2026,” Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said.

Going forward, the fans could subscribe to the Brewers.TV for $99.99 per season. And monthly payments are now available for $19.99. Additionally, the Brewers’ games are also available via MLB TV.

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So, hopefully, the fans will have the same experience, albeit a bit better. But what about the impact on the Brewers’ trading window? The team is in urgent need for some experienced arm in the rotation. But a $20 million loss would surely have a bigger impact on getting some.

Will the Brewers’ trading window take a hit?

The Brewers’ front office is not hiding the fact that a cash crunch is due to the broadcasting issue. “Our payroll is up this year. We’re spending money. We’re investing in the product, but there’s now less money coming in than there would have been with FanDuel,” Schlesinger said while speaking with reporters at American Family Field.

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However, the reality demands an aggressive trading window for the Brewers. Why? Because their 2025 hero, Brice Turang, is on a one-year deal. He is predicted to land a six-year, $75 million deal by this year. And yes, after hitting 18 homers at .288, he would be too costly to move away from the Brewers. But with a $20 million loss already at the start of the season, one can be skeptical about how a long-term deal with Turang would turn out.

Moreover, after Freddy Peralta moved away in the offseason, the Brewers’ 2026 starting rotation is the second least-experienced in the MLB. Young arms like Jacob Misiorowski and Brandon Sproat will lead the starting rotation. Misiorowski is coming off with a 4.36 ERA from 2025, and Sproat stands with a 4.79 ERA.

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In addition, their outfield options include Jackson Chourio, who enters 2026 in his third full season only. Then they have Brandon Lockridge, who debuted in 2024. So, the Brewers need experience in the outfield as well. Their infield looks comparatively better with the presence of Turang and Andrew Vaughn, but one injury could force them to rely on young guns like Joey Ortiz.

So, now, it would be interesting to see how the Brewers could manage the $20 million challenge in reality.