Brewers-Rays $3,500 World Series Tickets Have Fans Questioning What They’re Paying For

The Milwaukee Brewers’ return to the World Series after 44 years has brought excitement, but record ticket prices are making it difficult for some fans to be part of the moment. With Jacob Misiorowski opening Game 1 with a 103.5 mph fastball, the night offered a historic moment on the field, even as the cost of watching it from the stands became a talking point.

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Yahoo Sports posed the question in a post on X that went viral: “Would you pay $3,499 for this seat at Game 1 of the World Series?”

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The video shows the rationale behind the response as it pans out from the pitcher to a wide-angle shot of the whole stadium, with the $3,499 price $1,161 more than the get-in price of $2,338, itself a record according to TicketData.

This is one of the more common gripes heard in Milwaukee as the Brewers are playing in their first World Series since 1982, and many Milwaukeeans believe they have been priced out, with some even planning to attend games in Tampa Bay because of cheaper tickets.

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There is quite a difference. According to a Ticket Club report dated Oct. 20, the ticket-weighted average asking price in Milwaukee is $6,125, compared to just $1,532 in Tampa Bay. In Game 4 at Tropicana Field, the cheapest tickets are $744 to $895.

The Yahoo Sports post drew replies from fans weighing a historic ticket against a distant view. Most answered with humor, though several pointed to real cost pressures behind the market.

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Fans React to the $3,499 World Series Seat

“The economy is bad, use,” said a fan.

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The get-in price for Game 1, at $2,338, broke the 2016 Wrigley Field record of $1,809 by $529, according to TicketData. The estimate for Ticket Club rose about 48 percent over the days, from $1,974 to $2,920.

“TV on my couch has a lot better view!” read another reaction.

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Fox broadcast the opener for free, with close-up replays of Jacob Misiorowski’s 103.5 mph first pitch, the fastest in World Series tracking history. The Gametime clip shows a distant panorama instead.

A user commented, “Imagine you did, and you spent the whole game yapping.”

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Game 1 stayed one run apart until the end, and the Tampa Bay Rays loaded the bases in the ninth before Milwaukee held on for a 3-2 win. A seat that expensive comes with pressure to pay attention.

Another said, “Sat below Big Mac Land in Busch Stadium for the 2013 World Series for $500. Yes, I know cost of living has gone up quite a bit since then, but not 700%. So, to answer your question, no. I would not pay $3,500 to sit there.”

Another fan said, “The view from my couch is better. The beer is cheap, they got 3 kinds of Doritos, and there is no line for the bathroom. Plus my dog can watch, too.”

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The $2,338 get-in price bought standing room, and 43,250 fans stood for most of the game. Ticket Club’s cheapest non-standing listing sat near $3,336 on Oct. 20.

While the price itself matters, the video shows that fans also ask about the ticket’s value. The Tampa Bay admission starts at $744 to $895 for the fourth game; hence, the Milwaukee premium is sure to be under scrutiny throughout the series.