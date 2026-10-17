Brewers Receive Hero’s Welcome in Milwaukee as World Series Dreams Get Closer

For Milwaukee, this is more than just a ticket to the World Series; it is a moment 44 years in the making. The Brewers have finally returned to the Fall Classic for the first time since 1982. And they did it spectacularly, sweeping the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the NLCS. Naturally, a historic achievement like this called for a celebration worthy of the occasion. And Milwaukee wasted no time welcoming its heroes home.

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As the National League champions touched down at the airport, the celebrations began. The city was ready to embrace a team that had given its fans a reason to dream bigger than ever.

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“Milwaukee FD welcomes the National League Champions home,” the Brewers shared via X.

The Brewers landed at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Friday evening.

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The team flew home directly from Los Angeles after defeating the Dodgers 6-4 in Game 4 of the NLCS. The victory finished a historic series sweep and clinched their first World Series berth since 1982. Upon landing, the team’s charter plane was greeted on the tarmac with a traditional water cannon salute from the airport fire department to celebrate their NLCS victory.

Before the players even disembarked, someone opened the cockpit window and proudly waved a giant yellow Brewers flag at the gathering crowd. The players were also given special World Series-bound beanies. And honestly, the Brewers’ players deserve all the celebration.

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Manager Pat Murphy stepped off next, winter hat in hand, waving to flashing cameras and shaking hands with airport staff. He was immediately followed by team owner Mark Attanasio, who was greeted with enthusiastic congratulations.

A large crowd of ecstatic fans, airport workers, family members, and friends braved the chilly, windy Milwaukee autumn air to cheer on the players as they walked off the plane and boarded their team buses.

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Considering the Brewers’ elite consistency since 2025, their ticket to the postseason this year was expected. However, their NLCS sweep served as a monumental act of revenge for the Crew, who had been swept by the Dodgers in the previous year’s NLCS.

By winning four straight, the 2026 Brewers became the first major league club to pull off a postseason sweep against the same opponent that swept them the year before. Under Murphy’s leadership, the team fought back tenaciously. They became the first franchise to sweep a best-of-seven series in which they trailed at some point in every single game.

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Well, baseball took over the city. Brewers fever has taken complete control of the state. So much so that the Milwaukee Bucks moved their 2026–27 home opener tip-off from 7:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday. This structural adjustment ensures that Wisconsin sports fans can fully focus on the Brewers. Milwaukee will host Game 1 of the World Series at American Family Field later that evening.

Perhaps the Brewers are four games from scripting the biggest moment in their franchise history.