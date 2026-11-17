Thirty-one saves, 83 appearances, and 77 games finished for a club that won 69 games. Ken Sanders, the Milwaukee Brewers’ original closer, carried that bullpen workload in 1971, and the baseball world now mourns the 85-year-old known as “Bulldog.”

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The Brewers paid tribute to their Wall of Honor inductee in a statement on X. “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Brewers Wall of Honor inductee Ken Sanders. Known as ‘Bulldog,’ Sanders pitched for the Brewers from 1970-72 and is recognized as the first closer in franchise history. He led the team in saves in each of his three seasons with Milwaukee, including a Major League-best 31 in 1971. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Ken’s family, friends and fans.”

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Behind the Brewers’ tribute sits a workload few relievers have matched. Sanders posted a 1.91 ERA and 1.064 WHIP over 136 1/3 innings in 1971, earning AL “Fireman of the Year” honors and MVP votes. He finished 77 games, a Major League record at the time, and factored into 38 of Milwaukee’s 69 wins.

According to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, Dave Bristol, the Brewers’ manager at the time, gave Sanders the Bulldog nickname for his fierce, stubborn approach on the mound. That edge suited a first-ever closer on a newly relocated roster.

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Sanders also understood the crowd he was pitching for. On the Microbrew podcast in June 2020, Sanders said, “I think it took a little time for the Milwaukee fans, the Wisconsin fans, to get their arms around this team. Yes, they were excited when they got baseball back, but there were a lot of fans that were still irate about the Braves picking up and moving out of here.”

The Milwaukee Braves left for Atlanta after 1965, and the 1970 Brewers lost 97 games, yet Sanders posted a 1.75 ERA with 13 saves in 50 games to give fans something to rally around.

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Sanders was at his peak in Milwaukee, which made his exit after 1972 one of the franchise’s defining deals.

The Ken Sanders Trade That Sent Don Money to the Brewers

Sanders left before the Brewers rose, yet his exit helped shape that climb. On Oct. 31, 1972, Milwaukee sent him, pitchers Ken Brett, Jim Lonborg and Earl Stephenson to the Philadelphia Phillies for third baseman Don Money, John Vukovich and Bill Champion.

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Money turned that deal into a win for Milwaukee, playing 11 seasons for the club and earning four All-Star nods. Sanders, who had bought a home in Hales Corners in 1972, even rented it to Money for five years. He never threw a pitch for Philadelphia, as the Phillies flipped him to the Minnesota Twins a month later.

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Sanders bounced through the Cleveland Indians, California Angels, New York Mets and Kansas City Royals before retiring in 1976 with 86 saves, a 2.97 ERA and 360 strikeouts over 409 appearances. His 29-45 record reflects the weak clubs behind him.

After retiring, Ken Sanders made Wisconsin his permanent home and worked in real estate with Stefaniak Realty. He even handled the sale of the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa. Sanders died after a battle with cancer, the Brewers announced Monday, Nov. 16.