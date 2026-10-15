Brewers Take NLCS Game 3: Epic Home Run Rocks Dodgers, FOX Broadcaster Called Out for Alleged Bias, LA on Brink of Elimination and More

The Milwaukee Brewers’ 6–2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS ended any margin for error for the two-time defending champions. The loss pushed the Dodgers into a 3–0 series deficit, leaving Los Angeles just one defeat away from elimination while Milwaukee stands on the brink of its first World Series appearance since 1982.

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Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called for an all-around effort from his team at Dodger Stadium, but his squad fell drastically short. Following the loss, third baseman Max Muncy offered a blunt assessment of the team’s ongoing collapse, stating simply: “It’s a pretty simple answer: we’re playing like st, and they’re playing great. It’s as simple as that.”

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The primary catalyst behind Milwaukee’s victory was a devastating seventh-inning rally off two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. After Andrew Vaughn drew a leadoff walk to break Snell’s streak of 14 consecutive batters retired, Jake Bauers crushed a two-run homer following a grueling 11-pitch at-bat to put the Brewers ahead 3–2. Garrett Mitchell immediately followed with a solo shot on the very next pitch, chasing Snell from the game and cementing Milwaukee’s commanding series lead.

The Power Display That Rattled Los Angeles

The Milwaukee Brewers’ victory was powered by three home runs, starting with Jackson Chourio’s blast in the first inning on the very first pitch of the game from Snell.

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However, the game’s turning point arrived in the top of the seventh. Bauers stepped up to the plate with a runner on and faced Snell in a tense battle. After fouling off several tough pitches, Bauers crushed a 412-foot, two-run homer into the right-field bleachers to put Milwaukee ahead 3–2.

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After the game, Bauers explained his approach during the epic at-bat: “Really, the mindset was, ‘I’ve just got to get on base here.’ That’s all I was trying to do.”

Mitchell stepped up immediately after Bauers and launched a solo home run to right-center field on Snell’s very next pitch, extending the lead to 4–2. The Brewers never relinquished control from there.

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Snell’s late collapse drew criticism toward Roberts for leaving his starter in too long. Sports Illustrated’s Camras wrote on X: “…The Brewers responded with back to back home runs off Blake Snell, who should’ve been taken out after a leadoff walk. Not great from Dave Roberts.”

The Dodgers Stand on the Brink of Elimination

By losing Game 3 at home, Los Angeles fell into a 3–0 series deficit—marking the first time the franchise has trailed 3–0 in a postseason series since the 1966 World Series.

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One of the biggest concerns has been the Dodgers’ struggling offense. Throughout the series, the lineup has had difficulty delivering in key situations, going just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position against Milwaukee’s pitching staff.

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Muncy’s frustration reflected the team’s broader offensive collapse. Los Angeles scored just seven runs across the first three games, leaving a staggering number of run-scoring opportunities unexecuted.

FOX Broadcaster Joe Davis Criticized Over Subdued Call

The Dodgers weren’t the only subject of criticism following Game 3. FOX lead broadcaster Joe Davis faced severe backlash from fans and media members over his call of Chourio’s leadoff home run.

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Critics pointed out two primary issues. Chourio hit Snell’s very first pitch while Davis was still delivering his opening television remarks, causing the announcer to stumble as he adjusted mid-sentence. Because Davis also serves as the Dodgers’ regular-season local play-by-play broadcaster, opposing fans accused him of using a flat, unenthusiastic tone during major plays by Los Angeles’ opponents.

Podcaster and radio host Steven Czaban highlighted the call on X: “Joe Davis’s call: Flat tone. Zero punch. No context of what is happening with this assault. Like it’s a getaway day game in April. If you don’t hear it, you aren’t paying attention.”

Despite the broadcasting criticism, television viewership for the series has surged. Game 1 delivered a major ratings milestone for FOX, becoming the network’s most-watched League Championship Series opener in 21 years.

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With Game 4 scheduled for tonight at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles must win four straight games to keep its championship defense alive, or Milwaukee will celebrate its first pennant in 44 years.