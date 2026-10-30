Brewers Take Their Championship Party to the NFL Grounds Just 24 Hours After Making History

A major-league best 103-win season and an 11-2 October run were already in the books. Yet, Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick, rookie Cooper Pratt, and ace Jacob Misiorowski had one more stop. Green Bay Packers fans were waiting.

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“The Brewers have made it to Lambeau Field with the World Series trophy,” a WBAY reporter wrote in a post on X on Thursday night, Oct. 29. “Lambeau leaps ensue.”

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Fifty-seven years of waiting made Lambeau’s leaps inevitable.

The Brewers arrived less than 24 hours after a 4-1 clincher over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, their first title as an expansion franchise. Players raised the Commissioner’s Trophy at the end of the first quarter, and several leapt into the stands. Frelick set the tone on the road.

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“It’s been crazy. Not a lot of sleep, late night last night, early bus to the airport this morning,” Frelick explained on ESPN’s SportsCenter while riding the team bus to Green Bay.

“Just got back here to Milwaukee, and now we’re headed up north.”

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Frelick sounded drained because the clincher ended Wednesday night in Tampa, and the flight home left little time before the trip north. Misiorowski, who left the clincher with a right calf cramp after 5 2/3 scoreless frames, rode along too.

Lambeau made sense as a stage because Wisconsin fans rarely split loyalties.

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The same crowds fill American Family Field and tailgate in Green Bay. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wears a Brewers cap at press conferences, and quarterback Jordan Love threw out a first pitch on Opening Day in Milwaukee.

“It’s the best feeling ever. All of our fans are here. I know the city’s waited a long, long time for this,” Milwaukee captain Christian Yelich said after Wednesday’s clincher at Tropicana Field.

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“We’re so happy to bring it home to them. I can’t wait to get back there and celebrate.”

“This is one of the greatest moments of my life. Oh my gosh. It doesn’t even feel real,” Pratt said after the Series-clinching win. “This is surreal. It only took four months!”

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Yelich’s point about patience holds up because Milwaukee’s only other MLB title came in 1957 when they were the Milwaukee Braves. The 1982 Series finished with a seven-game loss against the Cardinals. Pratt, a 22-year-old who debuted in June, set a World Series rookie record with six straight hits.

Now, the celebration moves to the city of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers set the stage for a Friday parade after first World Series title

The parade will start from N. 4th Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue. A parade this size demands a full city shutdown. All school sites, district offices, and Milwaukee Recreation programs are closed (staff does not report) on Friday, October 30, due to expected downtown traffic, safety concerns, and operational impacts at Milwaukee Public Schools and several surrounding school districts.

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Transportation, staffing, food service, and student safety are the primary concerns. Classes in the Wauwatosa School District have been canceled for the same reasons.

In Thursday’s district announcement, Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius acknowledged the burden on households.

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“At the same time, we recognize this may present a challenge for families. Please know we considered all options before making this decision.”

The concern is logistical.

Road closures start at 7 a.m., and there will be traffic around the area, even as essential facility personnel operate under inclement weather protocols. Programs from Milwaukee Recreation are put on hold, with only high school postseason athletic activities being an exception.

When the parade gets to Henry Maier Festival Park, a rally will take place at the park, which opens at 8 a.m. Admission to the park is free, although admission to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, where speeches will take place, requires tickets.