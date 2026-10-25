Brewers 34YO Star Gives Two WWII Heroes a World Series Memory They’ll Never Forget

The 102-year-old Sverre Vinje missed the opportunity to sing the National Anthem during the World Series opener on Friday, but Christian Yelich’s gesture made him and his 98-year-old colleague a day. Yelich not only led the Milwaukee Brewers to their first World Series Game win in the last 44 years on Friday with his RBI triple, but he also ensured that two American heroes became part of the unforgettable night.

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With World Series tickets soaring beyond $2,000 for even a standing room, Yelich personally invited two World War II veterans to witness the action live, securing them seats just behind home plate as Milwaukee welcomed the Fall Classic back after decades.

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“Christian Yelich personally invited 98- and 102-year-old WWII veterans Bill Wattleton and Sverre Vinje to Game 1 of the World Series. They were able to meet Christian’s mom, Alecia, former Brewer All-Star Chris Capuano, and witness the Brewers win a World Series game in person. Thank you, Christian, for providing this incredible experience for two American heroes,” MLBPA shared the heartwarming footage via X.

Yelich coordinated the invitation via MLBPA Players Trust, the union’s charitable arm, and VetsRoll, an Illinois veteran nonprofit. The two World War II veterans, 102-year-old Sverre Vinje and 98-year-old Bill Wattleton, were seen being greeted by Yelich’s mother, Alecia, and met former Brewers All-Star pitcher Chris Capuano.

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“I thought it would be awesome to give back to some amazing heroes that have been waiting a really long time for this moment, and to be able to come and enjoy the game and take in the atmosphere,” Yelich explained before Game 1.

“The Brewers asked me originally to come to sing tonight,” Vinje said. He had previously attended the Brewers’ NLDS Game 1 against San Diego and sang the national anthem on September 11. While that didn’t happen on Friday, witnessing the Brewers win their first World Series game in 44 years made the day for Vinje.

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After the game, the other veteran, Wattleton, predicted just what the Brewers fans would love to hear. “They’re gonna win the World Series.”

Both Vinje and Wattleton served with distinction in the U.S. military. Vinje served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1945, seeing heavy combat during the historic battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Wattleton was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army.

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And this makes Friday a very special day for the Brewers’ 34-year-old. On Friday, Yelich went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored, sparking an early offense that led the Brewers to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Serving as the designated hitter and batting third, Yelich made an immediate impact in the bottom of the first inning. Following a leadoff single by Jackson Chourio, Yelich smashed a deep line drive to right-center field. It allowed Chourio to score from first and sent Yelich to third with an RBI triple. Moments later, William Contreras drove Yelich home with a sharp single to give the Brewers an early 2-0 cushion.

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All these came from a man who had a 30-homer season seven years ago and got into the All-Star team for once in between. The Brewers’ pitching staff did the remaining job on Friday to secure the win.

The Brewers’ pitching staff showcased their best

Jacob Misiorowski’s World Series debut happened on the desired way. He routinely overpowered the Rays’ lineup, reaching at least 100 mph on 38 of his pitches to set another World Series single-game record. Aaron Ashby and Abner Uribe provided dynamic bridge relief, yielding only one hit and racking up 5 combined strikeouts.

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The biggest challenge for the Brewers came in the ninth when Trevor Megill loaded the bases and surrendered a run after a would-be game-ending double play was overturned on replay. However, he locked back in to strike out Jonny DeLuca with runners on second and third to end the game.

“It’s good to get the first win out of the way,” Megill said. “That’s where all the nerves are at. First game, a lot of anticipation and build-up to where we are right now.”

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Game 1 is done. The Brewers now face Game 2 tonight with momentum and veteran support, and they aim to win the series in the next three games.