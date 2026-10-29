“Brewers Were Starving”: Dodgers Manager Finally Breaks Silence After Team’s Long-Time Playoffs Exit

For the first time in 2 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers were left watching the postseason unfold without them. The Brewers swept the Dodgers in the NLCS, ending their championship defense and three-peat hopes. However, days after the sweep, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was still watching Milwaukee’s postseason run. During a conversation with ESPN’s Buster Olney, Roberts admitted, “I’ve really loved the way the Brewers are playing,” and hasn’t stopped watching them.

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“I know our guys were hungry, but the Brewers were starving,” said Dave Roberts, talking about how much the Brewers want to win the World Series this year.

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The Brewers showed their hunger when they faced the Dodgers in the 2026 NLCS. Los Angeles entered the series as defending champions, hoping to complete a historic three-peat after winning the previous two World Series. However, the Brewers swept the Dodgers in four games, ending their championship defense and avenging their 2025 NLCS loss. The Brewers became the first MLB team to return after being swept and then sweep that same opponent.

Roberts acknowledged the difference afterward, admitting, “We got outplayed in all facets.”

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Milwaukee did not simply outplay Los Angeles through determination; the Brewers pitched better, hit better, and played stronger defense throughout the four-game series. Roberts admitted, “Those guys played flawlessly,” before explaining how Milwaukee performed better in every major area.

Even Shohei Ohtani’s three-run homer in Game 4 could not prevent the Dodgers’ eventual defeat. The Brewers’ ability to recover from an early deficit showed why Roberts considered the team difficult to face.

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Roberts had recognized Milwaukee’s strength before the NLCS, refusing to underestimate the team with baseball’s best regular-season record. He pointed to their confidence and the challenge they presented against a championship-caliber opponent.

“They have the best record in baseball,” Roberts said, adding, “We’ve got our work cut out for us.” He also praised their approach, explaining, “They play baseball the way it’s intended.”

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The Brewers’ hunger also comes from years spent chasing a championship their city has never celebrated. Their 2025 NLCS sweep by the Dodgers left another painful postseason ending behind them. This time, players have openly spoken about wanting the championship for themselves and their fans.

Christian Yelich made clear that reaching the World Series was not enough, saying, “My dream is to win the World Series. Not to get there.”

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Sal Frelick also said, “I would say that’s at the forefront of all the players’ minds is to do it for them (the fans) for sure.”

That connection between players and fans has become central to Milwaukee’s championship pursuit.

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Brandon Woodruff described what winning would mean, saying, “We have the best fans… If we win this thing, watch out.”

Andrew Vaughn called reaching baseball’s biggest stage “every kid’s dream,” while rookie Jacob Misiorowski wanted to keep pitching to help the team win at every spot. Their words reflect a group determined to make history together, not merely enjoy reaching October.

That determination has carried into the World Series, where the Brewers lead the Rays 3-1. The Brewers won the first two games before delivering a dominant 10-1 victory in Game 3. Tampa Bay rallied for a 4-3, 12-inning win in Game 4, but the Brewers remain one win away from the World Series title. Roberts’ admiration now feels understandable, given the team’s hunger, which has become visible throughout October. Milwaukee still needs one more win, but its players have shown what this championship means to them and their fans.