A World Series champion is set to give the Miami Marlins a boost behind the plate in 2027. Gary Sánchez will be back for his 13th season in the big leagues. As the veteran joins the seventh team of his MLB career, the Milwaukee Brewers prepare to head into the next season without another member of their championship roster.

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ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the new contract on Wednesday, confirming the catcher’s return after winning the World Series with the Brewers. He was a backup option to William Contreras in Milwaukee. The deal ensures the Marlins have an experienced option behind the plate.

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Passan wrote on X, “Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a one-year, $6.5 million contract, a source tells ESPN. Sánchez, 33, won a World Series with the Brewers and heads a Miami team hoping to contend next year for his 13th big league season.”

The deal comes after the Brewers declined Sánchez’s $8.5 million mutual option for the 2027 season on November 2. The move made him a free agent, allowing Miami to sign him to a modest one-year contract.

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In 2026, the 33-year-old recorded a slash line of .209/.349/.422 in 86 appearances. He also hit 12 homers and drove in 38 runs, finishing with a .771 OPS. Though his best years are behind him, Sánchez continues to be a power threat. He has hit a total of 201 home runs in his career.

Furthermore, his 16.7% walk rate ranked third among MLB hitters with at least 250 plate appearances, according to MLB.com.

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His contributions came during a historic season for Milwaukee. The Brewers went on to capture their first World Series championship in franchise history, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games. While Sánchez was not the team’s primary catcher, his experience and ability to provide production behind Contreras gave the Brewers valuable catching depth throughout the campaign.

The veteran also offered positional flexibility, making appearances at first base and as a designated hitter when required. The Yankees had also reportedly checked in on him this offseason.

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Sánchez will provide the Marlins with a veteran presence on a roster that is looking to improve its catching depth. The Marlins could use him primarily as a backup to young catcher Joe Mack, giving the organization an experienced alternative while managing the workload of its younger players.

The catcher also brings considerable major-league experience to the organization. Since making his debut with the New York Yankees in 2015, he has played for the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, and Brewers. Across 945 career games, he has accumulated 201 home runs, 547 RBIs, and a .770 OPS.

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His offensive profile remains particularly attractive because of his ability to generate power from the right side of the plate. Sánchez has recorded two 30-home-run seasons in his career and could provide the Marlins with an option against left-handed pitching.

The Marlins may prioritize his experience and offensive potential while determining how best to distribute catching responsibilities.

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The one-year contract is a relatively low-risk addition for the Marlins. For Sánchez, it marks another opportunity to establish himself with a new organization after leaving the Brewers as a World Series champion.

Now, let’s have a look at Gary Sánchez’s big league career so far.

Gary Sánchez’s career in MLB

Gary Sánchez began his Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees in 2015 and quickly established himself as one of the most powerful offensive catchers in the league. Born on December 2, 1992, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sánchez signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2009 before working his way through the organization’s minor-league system.

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After making his MLB debut on October 3, 2015, his breakthrough came the following season. In 2016, Sánchez hit 20 home runs in just 53 games, finishing second in American League Rookie of the Year voting. His remarkable start earned him the nickname “The Kraken” because of his extraordinary power at the plate.

Sánchez followed that performance with an impressive 2017 campaign, hitting 33 home runs and driving in 90 runs. He earned his first All-Star selection and won the Silver Slugger Award, establishing himself among the best offensive catchers.

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However, he experienced defensive inconsistencies and declining offensive production. After the 2021 season, the Yankees traded him and third baseman Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt.

Sánchez spent 2022 with the Twins following which he signed minor-league contracts with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets in 2023 before joining the San Diego Padres, where he rediscovered some of his offensive production.

He subsequently joined the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024, followed by a stint with the Baltimore Orioles in 2025. He returned to the Brewers in 2026 and became part of the franchise’s first World Series championship-winning team. Now he has a new destination waiting for him.