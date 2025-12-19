Brian Cashman Aligns for $180M Free Agency Splash as Yankees Never Gave Michael King an Offer

The New York Yankees were linked to Michael King for a long time, especially after the news of Rodon and Cole getting injured. But after King re-signed with the Padres, we all thought that the Yankees missed out big time, but we were wrong. Because Brian Cashman has a better plan for the Yankees’ pitching rotation.

“The Yankees are actively working to acquire starting pitchers, Tatsuya Imai and Michael King,” said former MLB manager Steven Phillips.

But the truth is that they never even offered King a contract and always saw Imai as a better fit for their pitching lineup.

The New York Yankees initially monitored Michael King but chose not to offer a contract this winter. King signed with the San Diego Padres for $75 million with opt-outs, a deal the Yankees could have matched. This showed that the Yankees had a different plan for their pitching rotation with Tatsuya Imai.

Tatsuya Imai, 27, has posted a 2.14 ERA across 49 starts and 365 strikeouts in 337 innings over two seasons. Yankees see Imai as a better long-term fit, offering an eight-year projection near $150 million, approximately $18.75 million AAV. His upper-90s fastball and slider combination provides a consistent swing-and-miss profile, unlike King, who has had more injuries recently.

The Japanese ace’s performance metrics indicate he can immediately strengthen the rotation at the start of the season.

Imai’s addition addresses critical gaps caused by injuries to Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, both recovering from major surgeries. With Cole likely missing Opening Day and Rodón still rehabbing, the Yankees require a reliable starter early in 2026. Imai’s 1.92 ERA across 163.2 innings in 2025 demonstrates the ability to handle a substantial innings load efficiently.

This stability allows Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Luis Gil to be deployed strategically across the rotation.

By focusing on Imai, the Yankees ensure a higher quality starter than King for their current pitching needs. His posting for MLB offers a proven track record and potential long-term stability compared with King’s injury history. The move maintains rotation depth while providing flexibility for other pitchers to recover or be traded.

Brian Cashman’s strategy shows the Yankees prioritize long-term rotation stability with Imai over the familiar King. Imai’s elite numbers and durability provide New York with an advantage that Cole and Rodon cannot consistently guarantee. Securing him proves the front office still plays chess, not checkers, while planning 2026 carefully.

If the Yankees miss out on Imai, too, could they go after Alcantara?

If the New York Yankees fail to land Tatsuya Imai, they might pivot to a familiar name that keeps surfacing in trade whispers: Sandy Alcantara. Miami’s enigmatic ace has been a carousel of hype and heartbreak, and with New York juggling an injured rotation, chasing Alcantara could be less a gamble and more a reluctant necessity.

Sandy Alcantara’s 2025 season showed a clear divide between struggle and recovery, highlighting challenges post-surgery. He pitched 174.2 innings across 31 starts, posting an 11-12 record with a 5.36 ERA. His first-half ERA spiked to 7.22, reflecting command issues with only an 8.3-percent K-BB rate. In the second half, he lowered his ERA to 3.13, striking out 15.3 percent more batters while opponents hit .218.

Alcantara’s contract offers manageable financial flexibility, with a $17 million salary in 2026 and a $21 million 2027 club option. FanGraphs projects him for 31 starts, 187 innings, 4.15 ERA, and 2.5 fWAR, supporting rotation depth. The Yankees’ rotation, with Cole, Rodón, and Schmidt unavailable early, could benefit from his innings and ground-ball approach.

Combining recovery signs with consistent performance metrics, Alcantara presents a quantifiable, practical addition to New York’s pitching staff.

If the Yankees miss out on Imai, Alcantara offers innings and experience they clearly cannot ignore. New York’s rotation struggles make chasing Miami’s ace feel like a necessary, reluctant form of insurance. Alcantara’s mix of recovery and contract flexibility ensures he remains a headline-grabbing, numbers-driven option for fans.