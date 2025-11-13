Brian Cashman Betrays Aaron Boone as Public Callout Exposes Yankees Clubhouse Unease

Even at the height of fans calling for Aaron Boone’s job, Yankees GM Brian Cashman has continued to stand by his embattled manager. The Yankees once held a seven-game lead in the AL East but ultimately fell short in the ALDS again. So naturally, Boone has become the main target of criticism.

Still, Cashman has always been vocal in his support for Boone, saying things like, “Leaders, managers, and coaches are supposed to help players work through tough times. Struggles are part of the game — they just get amplified in a big market.”

But lately, that show of solidarity seems to be cracking a bit. If you look at Cashman’s most recent comments, it’s clear their brotherhood might be taking a hit.

“He’s trying to bring the fans into the dugout with the commentary constantly about the front office pulling the strings – none of that’s true,” Cashman said via SNY podcast.

Well, Cashman responded on being asked about Boone’s comments. He said the Yankees were the least analytical team in the AL East.

If you remember, earlier this month, Boone once again found himself in the middle of the Yankees’ never-ending debate about analytics. In a chat with Talkin’ Yanks, Boone gave his honest take on how the team actually uses data during games. And his answer completely flipped the usual narrative. When asked about the Yankees’ reputation as being overly driven by analytics, Boone pushed back.

“If you look around the AL East, the way I run a game — and I’m not saying it’s good or bad — we’re probably the least analytical in-game team out there,” he said.

Now, that’s a bold claim for a team often labeled as the poster child for baseball’s nerd revolution. For years, critics have accused the Yankees of letting numbers rule everything. The team is accused of losing touch with the emotional, instinctive side of the game. But Boone’s comments suggest things might not be so black and white.

And now, judging by how Brian Cashman responded afterward, there’s clearly some tension brewing in the Bronx. At the heart of it all is a simple but crucial question… Who’s really making the final calls for the Yankees? Maybe the Yankees are caught somewhere in the middle.

They’re trying to balance gut feeling with data—and end up in that awkward space where nothing quite clicks.

The tension between Brian Cashman and former Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres offers a revealing glimpse into the growing disconnect within the organization. After being traded, Torres didn’t hold back when speaking about his departure, saying, “I feel I deserve to be with an organization that wants me. I’m here now, and that’s the reason I’m here.”

When asked whether he felt unwanted by the Yankees, his pointed response — “I don’t know. Maybe you can ask him,” referring to Cashman — made headlines for its bluntness.

Yankees veterans have a different opinion

No matter what Brian Cashman says, it’s clear that Yankees legends like Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez aren’t exactly buying his version of things. Reportedly, after the team’s disastrous showing in the ALDS, neither Jeter nor A-Rod put most of the blame on Aaron Boone. Instead, they pointed to bigger issues, like roster construction and in-game decision-making — that might be out of Boone’s hands.

“Aaron did a good job,” Jeter said. “He’s working with what he’s got, and he always stands up for his players. I know he takes a lot of heat. But I’m pretty sure he’s not the one calling every move during the game.”

Although they didn’t name names, it wasn’t hard to read between the lines that their comments were clearly aimed at the Yankees’ front office. And with the Yankees, everyone knows the final say rests with Cashman.

Yes, Cashman didn’t take kindly to that, firing back at Jeter for spreading what he called ill-informed opinions. But whether he admits it or not, the cracks in the Yankees’ unity are showing. And for fans hoping for a significant turnaround next season, it might be time to take a deep breath and maybe say a little prayer for a calmer, healthier clubhouse.