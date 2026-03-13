Brian Cashman Breaks Silence as Yankees Nation Piles Criticism Amid 16-Year Long Drought

For anyone who’s been waiting for Yankees GM Brian Cashman to address all the criticism directed at him, that moment has arrived. He has finally opened up, and his comments could change the way fans look at both him and the Yankees’ front office.

Across all 30 MLB teams, Cashman is probably the GM who takes the most heat from fans and insiders. And a big part of that criticism stems from the Yankees’ long World Series drought since 2009. Because of that, he often ends up in the spotlight, whether it’s about signing new players, making roster decisions, or standing by his manager.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But now that Cashman has finally broken his silence, it might start to change the conversation around him and the perception of how the Yankees are run.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reason we’re able to adjust and change is because I am very open-minded, and I challenge our staff to be the same way. If someone’s doing something better than we are, we have to figure that out as fast as we possibly can, and then adapt and adjust and grow because of it.” Cashman said in an interview with Fox Sports.

USA Today via Reuters MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees. Mar 23, 2019 Tampa, FL, USA New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman left and manager Aaron Boone 17 talk prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports, 23.03.2019 10:55:01, 12402002, MLB, NPStrans, Brian Cashman, George M. Steinbrenner Field, Aaron Boone, New York Yankees PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKimxKlementx 12402002

One of the most common accusations aimed at the Yankees and their GM is that they’re reluctant to change. It is often argued that while a few other teams across MLB are constantly evolving, the Yankees and Cashman tend to be stubborn and slow to adapt.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But according to Cashman, the reality is quite different.

Over the years, he has reportedly built relationships with executives from other sports. For example, he has connections with Julien BriseBois of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles. They regularly exchange articles on leadership and share ideas about improving their organizations. As per Cashman, he’s always curious about perspectives from outside baseball and looks for ways to bring those ideas into the Yankees’ operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Yankees manager Buck Showalter even backed that up, saying Cashman has consistently tried to keep the Yankees “relevant, current, and modern.”

According to Cashman, initiatives such as adding a health and wellness center at the ballpark, expanding the batting cages, and creating a player lounge encourage players to spend more time at the stadium. But why did he choose to stay silent despite the fans’ emotion, which goes against him?

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve learned over the course of time that it doesn’t matter what you say. What do you do? I can try to fight like Don Quixote with the windmills out there and all those battles all the time. But is that really an efficient use of my time?” So, Cashman has chosen to stay quiet publicly.

So call Cashman stubborn or adamant, but in reality, he means business. And that mindset has helped him remain one of the longest-serving GMs in baseball, holding the position with the Yankees since 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Cashman is here to stay with the Yankees

For a historic franchise like the Yankees, a 16-year World Series drought would normally be enough to cost a GM his job. Many would assume Brian Cashman should have been shown the door years ago. But the numbers tell a different story.

Reportedly, since Cashman took over as GM in 1998, the Yankees have posted a winning record for 33 straight seasons, the second-longest streak in MLB history, trailing only the franchise’s own 39-season run from 1926 to 1964. That kind of consistency is a big reason ownership has continued to stand by him. Even Hal Steinbrenner knows where the organization’s real strength came from.

So, despite all the criticism surrounding Cashman, it’s clear he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. When asked about how long he plans to stay with the Yankees, Cashman himself admitted he doesn’t have a clear answer. “I have no idea,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the perfect ending to Cashman’s tenure would obviously be another World Series title. And whenever he does eventually step away, his long run with the Yankees will almost certainly put him in the conversation for a place in Cooperstown.