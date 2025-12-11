Brian Cashman Faces Bronx Fury as Yankees Put $5.85M Player on Chopping Block

“The job is to be open-minded to anything, everything, regardless.” When Brian Cashman was asked about Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the Winter Meetings, he hinted that the Yankees could listen to offers for their $5.85 million star. And only some time later, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Yankees had listened to trade proposals on Jazz.

With the Yankees not having a better second baseman ready to take his place, many aren’t supportive of this idea. But according to Passan, a second baseman will almost certainly be on the move in the coming days, and maybe, even more than one.

Ketel Marte, Brendan Donovan, and Brandon Lowe have reportedly generated significant interest. Jake Cronenworth and Jeff McNeil could also be available.

However, the Yankees taking calls about Chisholm Jr. doesn’t mean they’ve actually made any calls themselves.

In his first full season in the Bronx, he earned his second All-Star nod. He finished the season with a .242 batting average with 31 home runs and 80 RBIs over 130 games. Being a natural second baseman, Chisholm Jr. also spent some time at third. He is in his last year under team control, and he’s expected to make about $10.2 million through arbitration.

Realistically, this trade is possible given how unbalanced the Yankees’ lineup is, and Cashman directly addressed this issue at the Winter Meetings. The roster has more left-handed hitters than required.

“[Chisholm Jr.] is above average. He’s an All-Star second baseman. Great defense. Steals bags. Power. All that stuff. So he’s been a good get. But at the same time, the collection of all, whether it’s third base, second base, first base, catcher, center field … they’re all left-handed,” Cashman mentioned.

If the Yankees were to address this imbalance, a Chisholm trade could potentially occur.

Yankees fans are opposed to the idea of trading Jazz Chisholm Jr.

This past season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. managed to make it to the exclusive 30-home-run/30-stolen-base club. It’s no wonder fans are against the team trading one of their most important offensive players. “Can’t believe they would ever get rid of their best second baseman of all time.”

“Unless we’re getting Marte, I am not thrilled with this,” another fan quipped. As for Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, the 32-year-old is likely approaching the tail end of his prime. He’s under contract for another five years. The D-backs might not rush to trade him, but according to R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, there’s a better than 50% chance he moves before Opening Day. And Anderson believes that he might end up with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Others simply gave up on Brian Cashman and Co. “Yeah, I’m done w this team.” For now, any trade talks involving Chisholm seem to be purely exploratory. Given the kind of season the Yankees have had, they were linked to nearly every top remaining free agent. But if Cashman feels moving Chisholm could help them get closer to contending, they’ll consider the option.

“What would they trade him for?” asked one. Currently, in the second baseman market, there’s a lot of interest in Ketel Marte, Brendan Donovan, Brandon Lowe, and Jake Cronenworth. Yet, as per Yankees fans, no free-agent second baseman comes close to Chisholm Jr.

Fans collectively believe the Yankees have been acting as a “very unserious organization.”