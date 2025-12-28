Brian Cashman Faces Heat for Ignoring Blue Jays Blueprint as Yankees’ Future Hangs in the Balance, Insider Claims

Essentials Inside The Story Brian Cashman's Moves so far

Clint Frazier's Views

A Potential Trade ft. Jasson Dominguez

The Yankees haven’t done nearly enough this offseason. Brian Cashman managed to retain Trent Grisham on a qualifying offer and brought back reliever Pete Blackburn for another year. However, that’s not the kind of splash fans and insiders expected to see from the Bronx. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, haven’t slowed down at all even after a strong campaign, a contrast a former Yankees player turned insider didn’t miss.

“The Blue Jays went out and got Dylan Cease; they’ve got a few relievers, and then the Yankees go out and they sign back all the same players that were a part of the team that couldn’t beat the Blue Jays.” Said former Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier in his latest podcast.

This offseason they’ve brought back familiar names like Trent Grisham, Ryan Yarbrough, Amed Rosario, and Paul Blackburn, but they haven’t made many external additions. Their only new faces are Rule 5 pick Cade Winquest and a handful of minor-league signings. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, have already landed Dylan Cease and appear to be the leading contender for Kyle Tucker, atleast for now.

Notably, Frazier wanted Cashman to mirror the Blue Jays’ approach. However, we’re deep into the offseason, and the Yankees still haven’t followed suit.“I’m seeing that Brian Cashman is making comments, where he’s saying that there’s not a lot of inventory out there that he likes.”

Cashman did say that a few days ago. And following those remarks, he and the Yankees are drawing heavy criticism. Thomas Carannante of Yanks Go Yard didn’t hold back either. He pointed out that the Yankees’ offseason has been less productive than that of even small-market teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates.

As Hal Steinbrenner wanted, the Yankees are reportedly trying to keep their payroll under $300 million in 2026. If they stand firm by that, it’s very likely that the team will enter the spring training with a lineup that will look nearly identical to what they had in 2025.

Earlier in this offseason, manager Aaron Boone stated that adding another starting pitcher would be “nice” but isn’t exactly essential. The Yankees clearly need help in the outfield and a healthy starter ready for Opening Day.

The proposed trade could bring the Yankees a $13 million starter and highly regarded pitcher

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter recently presented a few potential moves aimed at “salvaging” the Yankees’ offseason. One proposed trade suggests the Yankees could part ways with a top prospect to bolster their pitching staff.

In this scenario, the Yankees will land Cincinnati Reds pitchers Brady Singer and Chase Petty. In return, they might have to let go of their touted outfielder Jasson Dominguez.

Brady Singer would give the Yankees a veteran arm on a reasonable one-year, $13 million contract. This past season, he posted a career-high 14 wins, 12 losses, a 4.03 ERA, and 163 strikeouts over 159 games in his six MLB seasons.

Meanwhile, Chase Petty was a first-round pick (26th overall) by the Minnesota Twins in 2021. The 22-year-old’s fastball averages around 95–96 mph. His two-seamer also has excellent sink, as it generates plenty of ground ball contact.

Petty is still very young for his level of development. He arrived at spring training even more physically prepared. And now, the young phenom is on the verge of breaking through. As such, there’s a chance for him to settle into a mid-rotation role.