Brian Cashman Faces New York’s Ire as Yankees Make Bold Offseason Decision on 33YO Pitcher

We all knew the New York Yankees were going to do their best they could to get top players and improve every position they thought was weak. But it looks like Brian Cashman is having a lapse of concentration, and reports on their latest rumored signing are not making fans happy.

MLB Insider Robert Murray updated that the Yankees are very close to signing Ryan Yarbrough. He posted, “Sources: Free-agent pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the New York Yankees are closing in on a one-year major-league contract.” There is a reason why fans didn’t receive the update well.

The Yankees are nearing a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Ryan Yarbrough, per reports. The agreement awaits confirmation of the physical and financial details, which have not yet been publicly confirmed. This early move signals intent as fans track every rumor with growing winter tension. Sources highlight his return after New York sought stability following poor pitching results.

Yarbrough posted a 4.36 ERA across 64 innings during his 2025 Yankees season campaign. He struck out 55 batters and issued nineteen walks while allowing thirteen home runs. His 94 ERA+ marked his lowest production since 2022 and fueled fan concerns.

He did not appear in the 2025 postseason, which further deepened today’s public uncertainty.

Yarbrough enters his ninth season as a veteran arm with carefully managed innings expectations today. He owns 56 wins with a 4.22 ERA across 832 innings. The Yankees view him as rotation depth who can handle swingman duties when required.

Meanwhile, Brian Cashman faces pressure if this signing struggles because several pitching acquisitions have disappointed lately.

The Yankees now stand at a crossroads as Brian Cashman trusts Ryan Yarbrough again. Fans wait for clarity while the front office insists this veteran arm still carries dependable value. If Yarbrough falters again, Cashman may need earplugs before the Bronx delivers its review.

Yankees fans upset after Ryan Yarbrough rumor comes out

Yankees fans felt the temperature shift the moment the latest offseason hint surfaced, and it did not take long for the Bronx to start buzzing.

Fans joked, “Yes, I love that the Yankees are back to the poverty signings.” They view Ryan Yarbrough as another bargain move despite his 4.36 ERA season. His 55 strikeouts and 19 walks in 64 innings offer limited reassurance today. Fans appreciate his swingman flexibility but question Cashman’s preference for cheaper veteran depth again today. Many believe continued reliance on modest contracts reflects stubborn spending hesitations within Yankees leadership today.

Another sighed, saying, “They will sign Belli and call it an offseason today.” It was an admission that the Bronx’s confidence in Brian Cashman faded sharply after the Yarbrough news surfaced. They suggested signing Cody Bellinger would be labeled successful even with lingering roster doubts. Fans expressed frustration, thinking meaningful upgrades remain unlikely under Cashman’s current conservative offseason approach.

“Oh, so Cashman is alive,” read the next comment. The sarcasm pointed out the Yankees’ link to Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker without making any meaningful progress yet. But this minor Yarbrough development at least confirmed the front office had finally stirred. Fans joked that seeing any activity suggested Cashman’s group might actually pursue bigger moves soon.

Another quipped, “Cashman disasterclass has commenced” after hearing the Yankees approaching Ryan Yarbrough. This early decision signaled another offseason trending toward disappointment for Yankees supporters. They highlighted the recent failed pitching acquisitions like Jake Bird and Devin Williams that placed growing pressure directly on Cashman’s leadership. Fans warned this move could define an offseason as a failure, largely because of Cashman.

One commented, “With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon starting the season on the IL,” the Yarbrough move made sense. Because the Yankees needed dependable innings immediately. Some believed Yarbrough could support the rotation while offering steady coverage during early uncertainty.

Yet, fans expected the Yankees to pursue Tatsuya Imai to strengthen a thin pitching group. They warned that without another trustworthy arm, this season could mirror previous years filled with strain.

The Yankees now sit under sharper scrutiny as Brian Cashman attempts another careful offseason adjustment. Fans watch closely because Ryan Yarbrough symbolizes every doubt shaping their current winter expectations. Cashman understands that one misstep here leaves the Bronx preparing another loud verdict soon.