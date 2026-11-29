First Adrian Morejon, now Alex Vesia. Brian Cashman is rapidly running out of both options and time, as one of the New York Yankees’ biggest roster issues remains unaddressed. After missing out on their primary bullpen target, Morejon, the Yankees now watched another left-handed reliever land elsewhere.

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According to Bob Nightengale, Vesia has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the New York Mets, leaving Cashman disappointed as baseball operations approach a potential halt when the CBA expires on December 1. The reliever was reportedly the Yankees’ Plan B after losing out on Morejon.

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Nightengale wrote on X, “Alex Vesia was the Yankees’ original backup plan if they couldn’t sign Adrian Morejon until the Mets swooped in.”

The former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever is set to join the Yankees’ subway series rivals, strengthening the Mets’ bullpen.

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It marks a significant setback for the Yankees, as the organization had reportedly identified Vesia as their next best option to reinforce the bullpen. They were aggressively pursuing Morejon, their primary target, and even offered a $100 million deal. However, the Blue Jays snatched him with a bigger contract— five years, $115 million, and a $15 million signing bonus.

The Yankees have faced similar disappointment before.

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In 2025, they targeted Roki Sasaki, but the Japanese pitcher signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This offseason, the Yankees were disappointed by Teruaki Sato, who signed with the Chicago Cubs. Sato was supposed to boost the Bronx Bombers’ third base situation.

Morejon’s impressive 2026 season with the San Diego Padres (2.83 ERA) and his ability to consistently miss bats while delivering in high-leverage moments made him one of the most attractive relief options in the market.

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However, the Yankees were not entirely without alternatives.

Vesia was another southpaw who had drawn the team’s interest, providing Cashman with a potential fallback option if the Morejon pursuit failed. But that possibility has now disappeared as well.

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Vesia, 30, joins the Mets after spending the previous six seasons with the Dodgers. He posted a 2.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts across 58 innings in 72 outings this season. He also brings considerable postseason experience, having won two World Series championships with the Dodgers.

Although his control has been an issue at times, Vesia’s strikeout ability and experience made him a reliable arm to have in the bullpen.

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As teams compete to quickly complete offseason transactions before the lockout, Cashman’s problem has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

Yankees’ bullpen issues

The New York Yankees finished the 2026 season with one of the best pitching staffs in the league. However, six of their relievers hit free agency this offseason, with closer David Bednar and Tim Hill set for a Bronx return.

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Bednar accepted a $23.15 million qualifying offer, while Hill signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal. The Yankees also added Jonathan Loáisiga on a two-year, $18 million contract and signed Brent Suter for one year and $4 million.

However, they are missing a high-leverage reliever to strengthen the back of their relief corps. If not Morejon, then Vesia was provided to fulfill that role. But Cashman missed out on both, despite identifying the bullpen as their priority while entering the offseason.

The Yankees needed to address multiple vacancies this winter, and losing two major targets raises questions about their current approach. Furthermore, finding a pitcher who could match the reliability that Morejon and Vesia offered is also a challenging aspect.

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For a franchise with championship expectations, simply filling bullpen vacancies will not be enough. Cashman needs to find arms capable of handling October pressure, where division rivals are already making significant investments to strengthen their roster.

Moreover, there is a larger concern surrounding the organization’s overall roster construction. While the Yankees have invested in several returning pitchers, they still need to improve an offense that struggled to deliver consistently during important stretches of the 2026 season.

With two of their preferred left-handed relief options heading to division rivals or the crosstown Mets, it’s time to see how Cashman responds to the situation.