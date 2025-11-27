Brian Cashman Poised for Cody Bellinger Heartbreak as Yankees Insider Warns of Looming Hijack

It feels like deja vu for the Yankees. Why? Their hesitation to meet Cody Bellinger’s asking price is dragging out the process and creating a familiar pattern, just like when they missed out on Juan Soto, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Shohei Ohtani. And while the Yankees take their time, other teams, especially the Mets, won’t.

Remember the way the Mets swooped in and broke Yankees fans’ hearts by landing Soto last year? They could easily pull the same move with Bellinger now. And if the Yankees aren’t careful, they might once again find themselves as the runner-up while the Mets step up and steal the moment.

“If Cohen wants to remain uncomfortable instead of focusing and limiting his budget, then yes, he’ll earn Bellinger, too, and Yankee fans will be left trying to come up with excuses for finishing second,” Fansided’s Adam Weinrib said.

Well, the Dodgers are reportedly eyeing Cody Bellinger. And it’s worth remembering that he’s represented by Scott Boras. Yes, the same agent who negotiated Juan Soto’s record-breaking deal last year.

So it wouldn’t be shocking if Boras tries to craft a “Soto 2.0” situation with Bellinger now.

Now, from the Dodgers’ perspective, they need a fresh face in the outfield. If you remember, their signing of Michael Conforto last season didn’t pan out. And with Teoscar Hernandez still struggling in right field, a versatile player like Bellinger makes a lot of sense. Sure, Kyle Tucker could also fill that role and bring even better offensive numbers, but his projected $350 million price tag is steep.

Bellinger, projected at around $160 million, feels far more reasonable.

As for the Yankees, it’s crunch time. They either get a deal done now or risk watching another rival—possibly the same one swoop in and pull off a Juan Soto–style steal all over again.

The Yankees are still poised to make it big this offseason

Despite getting trailed behind in the Bellinger sweepstakes, it’s too early to conclude on the Bombers.

“We’re certainly engaging all these players in the marketplace,” Cashman said, hinting at the top names they are pursuing. And these top names include Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and even Kyle Schwarber too!!!

But who could afford?

For the unversed, Trent Grisham’s return bumps the Yankees’ projected 2026 CBT payroll to about $281 million, just shy of the second tax tier at $284 million. But still well below the top threshold of $304 million. In other words, they have plenty of financial room to go after Bellinger and add a few more pieces.

But in classic Yankees fashion, they tend to wait until another team drives the price up.

And let’s be honest, their needs go far beyond offense. The Yankees still have serious holes to fill in both the rotation and the bullpen. So even though Tucker might offer more pop at the plate, the overall value Bellinger brings, especially considering cost and versatility, would be hard to match.