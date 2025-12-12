Brian Cashman Quietly Changes Stance on Anthony Volpe’s Future at Yankees

Brian Cashman might have been doing many things wrong this offseason. But this move could make the Yankees fans appreciate him a bit more. Anthony Volpe had a horrible season in 2025, and Cashman is making sure that it doesn’t happen again, at least that easily.

“[Volpe and Caballero are] both quality players in their own right,” stated Brian Cashman. “I’m happy we have Cabby as well. So I have no idea where things will go… If it’s competition among guys in the club, may the best man win and keep it.”

Anthony Volpe struggled heavily in 2025, hitting just .212 across 153 games. His OPS stayed around .663 despite repeated adjustments in his hitting approach. Defensively, he led the league with 19 errors and ranked in the 17th percentile. In the ALDS, fans watched him strike out 11 times in 15 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, José Caballero took over shortstop duties after the trade deadline and delivered solid results. He slashed .266 in 40 games with the Yankees, showing reliable contact and power. Caballero also stole 93 bases over the past two seasons, proving consistent speed and defensive skill.

His play gave New York hope while Anthony Volpe recovered from his shoulder issues in September.

Anthony Volpe had offseason shoulder surgery and will miss the first month of the 2026 games.

Now, as the New York Yankees have made it clear that starting time must be earned through on-field performance alone, Volpe now faces direct competition with Caballero, with the roster spot not guaranteed.

As spring training begins, Volpe’s performance will determine his early-season opportunities and role. Any struggles could allow Caballero to retain the starting shortstop position longer. The Yankees will monitor each plate appearance and defensive play for signs of improvement.

Could the Yankees replace Anthony Volpe with a better player?

If the Bronx Bombers want to stop pretending a .212 average over 102 games is acceptable at shortstop, they might need to reconsider their options. Anthony Volpe has had enough chances to prove he’s the guy, but the Yankees can’t exactly rebuild their World Series hopes on hope and occasional dingers.

The New York Yankees finished 94-68 in 2025, narrowly losing the AL East. Anthony Volpe struggled at shortstop with declining defensive metrics. The position remains a key weakness despite Volpe’s occasional power contributions, limiting championship contention.

Upgrading shortstop is crucial for New York to stay competitive and contend for the World Series.

Corey Seager, under contract through 2031 for $189 million, is reportedly available from Texas. He hit .271 with 21 home runs in 102 games last season, showing consistent production. Seager provides a defensive upgrade while bringing two World Series MVP awards and championship experience. Acquiring him could stabilize shortstop, enhance offense, and improve the Yankees’ chances of returning to glory.

If the Yankees fail to act, Volpe’s struggles could define another disappointing season in pinstripes. Seager’s presence might finally provide the stability and production New York desperately needs at shortstop. Bronx fans are left wondering whether patience or bold moves will actually return them to glory.