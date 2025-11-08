Brian Cashman Seeks Yankees’ Redemption with $200M+ Trade Replacement for Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe’s 2025 season was mediocre. He slammed 19 home runs in 153 appearances. However, Volpe also committed 19 errors. He also had some other offensive lapses, like a .212/ .272/ .391 to .663 OPS in the regular season. Volpe not only delivered the lowest .222 average and .283 on-base percentage among stars with at least 1,500 plate appearances in his first three seasons, but he also revealed the gap in the Yankees’ shortstop. So now Brian Cashman has a chance to correct his mistake by acquiring an elite star for shortstop.

That scope brings the name of the $200M+ star, Bo Bichette, to the surface as the replacement of Anthony Volpe. Fireside Yankees also echoed the same sentiment and posted, “Mark Feinsand has linked the Yankees as a potential suitor for INF Bo Bichette this winter👀. Bichette posted a 134 wRC+ with 18 home runs in 139 games with Toronto in 2025. Bo to the Bronx?” Only time will tell whether he will be on the team or not. However, it is time to see his skills, which have linked him to the 27-time World Series title-winning team.

With an .806 OPS and .294 batting average in his career, Bo Bichette led the AL in hits in 2021 with 191 and 2022 with 189. It was April 14, 2023, when the star recorded the 500th hit of his major league career. In that year, he also batted .306/.339/.475 and delivered 175 hits, which was fourth in the AL. However, his 2024 season was concerning, where he batted .225/.227/.322 and posted a -0.3 fWAR over 81 appearances and dealt with a fractured finger and calf injuries.

However, that concern was temporary, and he bounced back again in 2025, where he delivered 18 home runs and posted an .840 OPS. On May 31, 2025, he recorded his 100th home run of his career against the Athletics. With that number, Bichette became the first Jay shortstop to reach the milestone in team history.

After missing the rest of the regular season following a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee on September 6, Bichette rejoined the lineup as the second baseman in the World Series. It was his first major league appearance at that position, yet he did not disappoint his fans. In Game 7 of the World Series, Bichette launched a 3-run home run off Shohei Ohtani in the 3rd inning.

However, will the Jays lose their star so easily? “He’s been a special part of this organization and a special part of building towards this, and he certainly makes our team better,” Mark Shapiro said to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “As I reflected on his ability, toughness and desire to be on the field in the condition he was in during the postseason and his ability to still provide some of the most important [moments] of the World Series, that was only an exclamation point on what’s been an unbelievable career here. In fact, I can remember him at his pre-Draft workout. My son was shagging fly balls and his dad was throwing BP to him with our scouting staff on Field 1 in Florida. I can remember him back to being a high-school senior.”

So, the team also knows that replacing Bichette will not be easy. And the 27-year-old also loves the team. Just after losing Game 7, he was asked about his career future, and in response, he said, as per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, “I want to be here.” So, the love for the team can be seen; however, the Jays need to be prepared with a large amount to get back the star.

While Brian Cashman’s hunt for a bold move mirrored his determination to redeem the Yankees following another playoff failure, the real question for now is, could a proven superstar like Bryce Harper be the missing piece to complete that redemption story?

Bryce Harper’s Bronx fit gains traction amid Phillies uncertainty

The Philadelphia Phillies’ disappointing postseason exit has sparked trade speculation around Bryce Harper, a name once seen as untouchable in the Phillies. Dave Dombrowski questioned whether Harper could still perform at an elite level, stirring doubts regarding his future. Although Dave later clarified on Foul Territory that the franchise has “no intention” of trading him, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer thinks that this offseason might be the right time to explore it, citing Harper’s age, contract length, and slightly declining figures.

Even with what Dombrowski called a “down year,” Harper remained a productive hitter in MLB. This year, he posted a .844 OPS and 27 homers, and such performance would have ranked him third on the Yankees roster last season, showing just how influential the star could be in the Yankees. With 6 years left on his 13-year, 330 million contract, his bat, versatility at first base, and leadership could help to form a solid lineup together with Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Giancarlo Stanton. This could be a perfect blend for Aaron Boone’s team’s long-awaited dream of a World Series run.

So, Harper and Bichette effectively symbolize the Yankees’ hope for redemption. Whether Brian Cashman gets Bichette or Harper, the pursuit itself points out the team’s urgency to regain its power.