Brian Cashman Sparks Mockery as Yankees Make Second Desperate Push for Cody Bellinger

It might be late in the game, but the Yankees’ front office finally looks like it’s waking up. Fans have been begging for a splashy move for months, only to watch big-name talent like Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker, and Cody Bellinger sit out there without the Yankees landing any of them. Now, though, that narrative might be shifting, thanks to what feels like a last-minute push from Brian Cashman.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reportedly, the Yankees have put a second offer on the table for Bellinger and have also started trade talks with the Marlins involving right-hander Edward Cabrera. So, for a team that’s been unusually quiet, the timing alone makes this feel significant. Still, not everyone in the fanbase is buying it. After weeks of waiting and disappointment, Yankees fans seem skeptical of these late-breaking reports.

“The Yankees have made a second offer to Cody Bellinger in free agency,” SNY quoted insider Joel Sherman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees did manage to keep Trent Grisham by extending a qualifying offer, but they couldn’t pull off the same move with Bellinger. In fact, Bellinger reportedly didn’t even receive his first offer from New York until last week. Now, just days later, a second offer is supposedly on the table, likely with improved terms.

All offseason long, the front office has said it wants the 30-year-old back after what was a strong debut season in pinstripes. And why not? Bellinger hit .272/.334/.480 with 29 HRs, 98 RBIs, and 4.9 fWAR across 152 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The holdup, of course, is money. Bellinger’s asking price is believed to be sky-high as he looks for the long-term payday that’s always seemed just out of reach. And if the Yankees’ offers were anywhere close to meeting those demands, a deal probably would’ve been done already.

That’s where the frustration creeps in for fans. Why did the Yankees wait so long to get aggressive with Bellinger if bringing him back was truly a priority? Was that hesitation the reason they were poking around other options like Kyle Tucker?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Well, Bellinger, for his part, doesn’t appear to be in any rush. There’s a growing sense that he’s waiting to see how Tucker’s situation plays out, hoping a massive deal for Tucker could help lift his own market. Fans are watching the same thing unfold, and until the Yankees actually close the deal with Bellinger, there’s still plenty of skepticism about this so-called late surge from the front office.

The Yankees are not buying the trade rumors

Could the Yankees match the Cubs’ offer for Bellinger? Fans wonder.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has sleepy eyes; he may not be seeing the offers being made,” one fan said. “Saw the cubs check in and wet the bed,” added another.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to FanGraphs’ Free Agent Tracker, Bellinger is projected to fetch around $140 million, and the Cubs might be matching that. So, while the Yankees are traditionally against offering long-term deals for players in their thirties, what offer are they giving now? If not matching with the Cubs, then why are they offering for the second time? And if matching the Cubs’ offer, then why wasn’t it done before?

“I thought they weren’t gonna bid against themselves?” Another user remarked. “Bidding against themselves yet again,” added another. Well, as discussed, the Yankees dropped an offer to Bellinger just a week ago. Now, again for the second time, another revamped offer is shared. Why? Was the first offer not enough? Fans are wondering if the Yankees are just bidding against themselves!

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, we think it’s just how Cashman works in the offseason. Ensuring to save a penny without losing out on the targets!

“Do we know these offers? Never heard specifics,” another added. Now, that’s a question we are also asking for the answer to. While it has been reported that the Yankees made offers for Bellinger for a second time, no specifics have been shared. As a result, how much the Yankees are offering—or whether they are matching the Cubs—remains unknown.

Nevertheless, the Yankees have done what they were expected to do. Let’s see if Bellinger is all set to return to the Bronx for one more time.