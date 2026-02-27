Brian Cashman Under Fire for Blocking Spencer Jones’ Yankees Promotion With $22M Blunder

With changes to his swing, it is just another day for Spencer Jones, hitting another towering home run. But that creates another headache for Brian Cashman, whose $22 million commitment to Trent Grisham looks more questionable by the minute.

Tommy Lugauer of WFAN Sports Radio reported, “Spencer Jones hit another home run today… to me it’s absolutely absurd that Spencer Jones is not going to be on the opening day roster for the Yankees.”

Spencer Jones has turned heads this spring with fearless swings and real postseason-like intensity. He blasted his second spring homer against Atlanta, traveling 401 feet at 107 mph.

The towering shot landed beyond Steinbrenner Field, instantly electrifying teammates and stunned fans.

Jones admitted to improving by seeing Shohei Ohtani’s swing adjustments, “He’s one of those guys I look at and apply.”

Despite these flashes, Spencer Jones still waits for his first Major League start. He crushed 35 home runs across Double-A and Triple-A during 116 games last season. His powerful bat produced consistent damage, but strikeouts reached over 35% plate appearances.

Even Yankees leadership acknowledged his readiness and continued development toward eventual promotion.

Manager Aaron Boone said, “He put a really good swing on that ball.”

That patience reminds fans how the Yankees stood firmly behind Anthony Volpe during struggles.

Volpe posted a disappointing .212 average and recorded negative six Outs Above Average defensively. He finished 2025 with just 1.0 fWAR despite everyday lineup support.

Yet, the organization continued to trust him, valuing affordability and believing improvements would come. That loyalty showed commitment, but results like the ALDS against the Blue Jays left fans questioning roster decisions.

Now, just when fans thought that Spencer Jones would finally get the push, they went out and brought back Trent Grisham for a huge $22.05 million contract.

He delivered 34 home runs, posting a .235 average and .812 OPS previously. However, defensive metrics declined.

Grisham finished -3 fielding run value overall.

Such investments complicated roster space while Spencer Jones continued proving readiness.

Even Aaron Judge himself praised Jones’ readiness, noting improved timing and smoother swing mechanics.

While his moment feels close, things with Giancarlo Stanton might soon make the Yankees reconsider Spencer Jones’s spot.

This might be the best time for the Yankees to push Spencer Jones

Spencer Jones is putting up great numbers to get on the team. And with Giancarlo Stanton saying that he is not at his best yet, this is Jones’ best shot.

Stanton has battled elbow pain since the late 2024 regular season games with the Yankees. Doctors diagnosed severe epicondylitis in both elbows, preventing normal swing and baseball activities.

Stanton began 2025 on the injured list, missing about 70 games before returning June 16. When he returned on June 16, he delivered a 111.1 mph line drive immediately. Despite pain, he hit 24 home runs across only 77 games played that season.

The injury worsened so much that he even struggled to grip everyday objects and equipment, as recently reported.

He admitted, “I can’t open a bottle,” showing how weak his grip has become.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone mentioned that they were “slow-playing” his recovery for long-term protection.

Stanton refused surgery, saying, “That’s not going to be fixed in surgery.” He insisted, “The key is get in the box… I want full season.”

These choices connect directly to his 13-year, $325 million Yankees contract nearing the end. He still seeks a championship after the Yankees reached the 2024 World Series but lost painfully.

Injuries forced careful planning, including a delayed Grapefruit League debut before 2026 Opening Day. The Yankees targeted an early return, possibly the exhibition game against the Panama WBC squad on 3rd March. But only time will tell what will happen with the Yankee player.