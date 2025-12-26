Brian Cashman Vows to Avoid Another Juan Soto Blunder as Yankees Lock In Firm Cody Bellinger Stance, Insider Claims

Will history repeat itself in the Bronx? After the Juan Soto blunder, Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees cannot afford another misstep, and free agent Cody Bellinger now represents a crucial test. While the New York Mets have been linked to Bellinger throughout the offseason, including an MLB.com report calling him the “right puzzle piece” in Queens, longtime New York Post insider Jon Heyman suggests the Yankees remain confident they can keep him in the Bronx.

“The Yankees have made him their priority and seem pretty confident that, unlike superstar Juan Soto, he won’t skip to Queens,” Heyman stated.

Per him, there is a quiet confidence within the organization that this won’t end in another Juan Soto-type defection to Queens.

At least that confidence says that there have been genuine discussions, even if a deal isn’t close yet. The Yankees want Bellinger back anyhow because his versatility ensures consistent quality on a roster that still has a few gaps.

Bellinger had 656 plate appearances. There, he had 160 hits, 29 home runs and also 98 RBIs. Plus, he can contribute wherever the team needs him. This past season, he played 85 games at left field, 52 at right, and 41 at center.

In fact, Cody Bellinger also had seven games at first base. And he will turn 30 next season. That means he still has a few prime years left to be a true X-factor for the team.

In the latest of his trade buzz, the San Francisco Giants have joined the list of teams pursuing him.

That doesn’t change much; the Yankees will continue to try and re-sign the two-time all-star. Aaron Judge is also a big supporter of Cody Bellinger. Heyman noted that the Yankees captain is actively advocating to keep him in pinstripes for the long term.

GM Brian Cashman mentioned earlier this month that the Yankees’ lineup has too many left-handed bats. In that case, keeping Cody Bellinger could give him the flexibility to trade another lefty and balance the roster.

On a concerning side, a recent Forbes report stated that Cody Bellinger is reportedly seeking an eight-year, $400 million deal.

How will the Yankees respond to Cody Bellinger’s rising price tag?

The reported eight-year, $400 million deal for Bellinger seemed steep. Especially for an outfielder who posted a solid but not spectacular. 813 OPS this past season. That OPS was roughly in line with his career. 817 marks.

That Forbes writer later retracted the report. But then Industry insiders suggested the figure may have come from Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, as a negotiating tactic. Even then, it looks like Cody Bellinger would be very costly for the Yankees or any other team to sign.

Around the same time, reports indicated that the Yankees were already preparing a ‘backup plan’ in case they are unable to re-sign Bellinger. That said, the Yankees could look to target free-agent outfielder Austin Hays, formerly of the Cincinnati Reds.

“Cashman appears to hold the winning hand against Boras in this high-stakes poker game,” said Esteban Quiñones of Pinstripes Nation. As the insider insists, Cashman knows the market is sinking, and he is content to wait.