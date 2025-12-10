Brian Cashman & Yankees Face Fierce NY Rival Pressure as Pete Alonso Ripple Effect Sends Cody Bellinger’s Value Soaring

So, the city of New York can’t have anything easily, can it? The Mets just lost Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso. And now with Pete Alonso off the market, the only two big bats left are Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger. With the New York Yankees preferring Bellinger, things are about to get very tough.

“Would think the price just went up for Cody Bellinger, with potentially an even more motivated suitor in the Mets,” wrote Yankees beat writer Greg Joyce.

The Orioles’ signing of Pete Alonso removes another major power bat from the market. His $150M agreement further tightened supply after Kyle Schwarber rejoined Philadelphia for around the same money. All the teams just saw the market shift quickly as everybody started to recalibrate their remaining offseason targets.

Cody Bellinger’s value rose sharply as two premier outfield bats exited free agency. His .272 average with 29 homers supported rising projections near $182M in evaluations today. Teams tracking power and defense saw Bellinger become the clearest solution after Alonso departed.

The Yankees now face sharper pressure because several contenders maintain an active interest in Bellinger. Brian Cashman understands stalled talks risk losing ground as rivals accelerate their pursuit. New York must act quickly since no team can afford delays in this climate.

New York watched Alonso disappear to Baltimore and instantly felt its margin for error shrink. Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger now control the room while Brian Cashman studies an unforgiving clock. If Cashman hesitates again, Cody Bellinger may let the Yankees learn supply and demand personally.

After the Alonso deal, the Mets are going to go all in on Cody Bellinger

First, Edwin Diaz packed his bags, then Pete Alonso followed suit, leaving the Mets scrambling like a bullpen in extra innings. Queens fans are muttering in unison, “Here we go again,” while David Stearns is suddenly auditioning for the role of magician. The next trick? Landing Cody Bellinger—because if you can’t keep stars, you might as well buy one.

The New York Mets entered scramble mode after losing Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso consecutively. Alonso agreed to a five-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles, leaving first base vacant. Fans are frustrated as two key players departed within only two days. Mets management is actively seeking solutions to stabilize the lineup and regain fan trust.

Cody Bellinger has emerged as a leading candidate to fill Alonso’s void at first base. He can also play left field and center, complementing Juan Soto in right. Bellinger is projected to sign a six-year deal worth $162 million, averaging $27 million per year. Acquiring him could partially ease fan disappointment and reinforce the Mets’ offensive production moving forward.

If the Mets secure Cody Bellinger, Queens fans might finally see some immediate offensive stability. David Stearns faces high expectations as every decision will be scrutinized after Alonso’s departureCody Bellinger’s six-year, $162 million deal could either soothe frustrations or amplify winter’s drama significantly.