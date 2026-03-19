Brian Cashman & Yankees Hit With Brutal Reality Check After Aaron Judge’s Latest Nightmare

After talking about “unfinished business” all offseason, Captain Aaron Judge was supposed to lead Team USA to WBC glory. Yet, not only did Team USA lose to Venezuela in the finals, but Judge himself could not step up to the plate. Now, with Opening Day looming ahead, the New York Yankees are in a tough spot.

This year, Brian Cashman opted to bring back almost the same team as 2025, and has defended his choice throughout the offseason. The Yankees are “running it back” with the core remaining mostly unchanged, while other AL East rivals have focused on revamping their roster. However, now an ex-Mets GM has offered Cashman a reality check about the Yankees’ future.

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“Boston is better, Toronto is better, Baltimore’s better. This division is not just one where, ‘Hey, we can just wait, we’ll get healthy. October matters.’ You might not get to October in this division; this division is legit!” warned Steve Phillips on MLB Network Radio.

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The Yankees went 94-68 last season, tying with the AL East winner Toronto Blue Jays. They went to the postseason after edging past the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, 2-1. But the Blue Jays cut their postseason run short in the ALDS, defeating them 3-1.

In the regular season as well, Toronto dominated the Yankees 8-5, ultimately claiming the AL East tiebreaker.

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Last season, the Yankees’ pitching struggled to make a strong impact without Gerrit Cole. Though Cole is expected to return this season, how effective he will be following his return from the Tommy John surgery remains in question. The same concern remains for Carlos Rodon as well, who is scheduled to make an April return.

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While Max Fried will start on Opening Day, the Yankees are still banking on Cole’s return to anchor their rotation. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have a revamped rotation for the 2026 season with Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce as key additions.

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Division rivals, the Red Sox, too, addressed their rotation struggles by signing Ranger Suárez on a five-year contract. Boston also acquired veteran pitcher Sonny Gray to strengthen their rotation further.

Phillips predicted a close competition in the AL East this season. He noted, “Games in April and May will matter in the standings in the way we haven’t seen in a long time.”

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As the former GM highlighted, the Yankees cannot afford to take the season’s start lightly. They need to go all in from the very beginning. Last year, Aaron Judge had an MVP season, hitting .331 with 53 home runs. But his WBC 2026 performance ahead of the new season has not been very reassuring, especially the final. The Yankees captain went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against Venezuela.

If he indeed wishes to end the Yankees’ World Series drought, Judge needs to channel another MVP-worthy season this year as well, especially with the Blue Jays’ renewed lineup that includes the new addition, Kazuma Okamoto. There is also Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a key offensive power, alongside Addison Barger and Ernie Clement.

But it’s not only the Blue Jays; the Baltimore Orioles, too, had an aggressive offseason. The Orioles finished last in the AL East last season. To redeem themselves, they have rebuilt their roster, signing Pete Alonso to boost their offense. This is followed by Chris Bassitt, Zac Eflin, and Shane Baz for a strengthened rotation.

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The Tampa Bay Rays nearly made it into the playoffs last season, even with their 77-85 record, owing to their successful first half. They have tweaked their roster through trade acquisitions to bring in younger talent.

As Phillips predicted, the AL East would be tough this season, and the Yankees must go all-in from the season’s start to be a legit contender.

Meanwhile, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone provided an update for Gerrit Cole.

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Gerrit Cole pitches after surgery

The New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole appeared on the mound in a Spring Training game for the first time after his Tommy John surgery. Cole pitched one inning against the Boston Red Sox at Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday. He worked a scoreless inning but allowed two hits.

According to Boone, Cole is working together with the current Yankees ace Max Fried.“He’s doing well,” said Boone on Thursday via YES Network.

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“So, he’s here grinding away doing his thing and talking pitching with Max.”

While throwing his scoreless inning, the velocity of Cole’s fastball looked impressive, reaching 98.7 mph. On his very first pitch, he allowed a bunt single to Braiden Ward and another single to Jason Delay. Though he did not punch out a batter, Cole looked good on the mound, considering his return from surgery.

Following his first Spring Game of the season, Cole said via SNY, “I just wanted to enjoy all of it. That was my goal for today. No reservations.”

Though Cole has started pitching, his return to the team’s active roster remains scheduled for late May or June.

When asked about his return, Cole revealed his timeline for the 2026 season has not changed yet. “I wouldn’t commit to it. Nothing has changed. Still on track,” said Cole.

Meanwhile, Carlos Rodon, who is expected to make his return in April 2026, will not be pitching in Spring Training games. But he will continue his rehab by throwing live batting sessions.

The Yankees’ 2026 season won’t be won in April, but it could be lost there. They would need all hands on deck if they plan to make it to the World Series.