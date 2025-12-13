Brian Cashman & Yankees Too Late to Enter Kyle Tucker Bid As Two Dark Horses Take Charge: Report

This feels like a familiar Yankees storyline. We’ve seen it before with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto that the Yankees show interest, but either move too slowly or don’t push hard enough financially. They eventually end up watching another team celebrate.

Now it looks like the same script might be playing out again. This time with Kyle Tucker, arguably the biggest and most expensive name on the market this offseason. Reportedly, the Yankees have finally jumped into the Tucker sweepstakes, but the concern is that it may be too late. Why? Because two so-called dark horses are believed to have been working behind the scenes. They made their moves well before the Yankees even entered the picture!

“Kyle Tucker has received offers from at least 4 teams: Jays, Mets, Yankees, and Cubs – it’s assumed there are a few more – many people I’ve spoken to think the Giants are a dark horse and a serious one,” MLB Live reports.

It surely sounds encouraging that the Yankees eventually made a move, but the real question is how much it actually helps them. According to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, the Blue Jays are willing to go as high as $400 million for Kyle Tucker. So, can the Yankees realistically match that? Probably not!

Hal Steinbrenner himself recently said it was “not fair or accurate” to assume the team was profitable last season. So, if the franchise is talking about losses, it’s hard to imagine them committing $400 million to a single player. On top of that, MLB insider Joel Sherman has reported that Steinbrenner wants the payroll back under $300 million.

So, again, a team trying to cap its payroll around $300 million isn’t exactly in a position to hand out a $400 million deal to one player. Still, even if Brian Cashman has an approved ceiling over $300 million, how is he supposed to outmuscle the dark horses?

Toronto is one of them, and they’ve already set the bar with a reported $400 million offer. Coming off a strong 2025 push, the Blue Jays are an attractive destination, especially with Bo Bichette gone. Tucker would be the centerpiece to keep that offense elite, and players tend to gravitate toward teams that look ready to win right now.

Then there are the Giants, quietly lurking again. If you remember, they have spent multiple offseasons chasing superstars like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Carlos Correa, but came up short each time. So, this time, they reportedly have already put a three-year offer on the table.

And in the middle of all this, the Yankees feel like the last ones into the room!

The Yankees also have a Japanese alternative If Not Tucker

Even though the odds are stacked against the Yankees landing Kyle Tucker, they’re far from out of options. If Tucker doesn’t work out, New York could pivot to an intriguing alternative from Japan: Munetaka Murakami.

Notably, Murakami brings serious left-handed power. He’s already crushed 265 home runs in his NPB career, and when he connects, the ball jumps off his bat. That power shows up in the numbers too, as he’s posted an OPS over 1.000 three times in the past six seasons, highlighted by a ridiculous 1.168 mark in 2022, when he launched 56 HRs in only 141 games.

The Yankees always put a big emphasis on things like exit velocity in picking hitters. So, they would almost certainly be intrigued by Murakami. His average exit velocity sat around 94 mph in 2025, and it’s easy to imagine the team believing they could help that translate to MLB success.

And given the Yankees’ history of chasing top international talent, let’s see if they go to Japan to replace Tucker.