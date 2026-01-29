Brian Cashman’s “Challenge” Blows Up in His Face as Yankees Confront Harsh Reality

This offseason, the New York Yankees only managed to re-sign their former member, Cody Bellinger. Now, despite Brian Cashman’s positive outlook on the team roster for this season, the Yankees might be facing new obstacles.

“I’ve been openly willing to challenge anybody that we don’t have a championship-calibre roster or team. It’s our job to find ways to make it better along the way,” noted a confident Cashman.

But Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports doesn’t seem so confident.

“I think most Yankee fans are frustrated and disappointed with how this offseason has gone. The fact that the New York Yankees are basically going to run back their team from last year, with one key component that will be added, and that is Gerrit Cole. I’m not overlooking that, but Gerrit Cole, coming off his surgery, his rehab, I mean, how much to a 100% do you expect Gerrit Cole’s performance to be?”

“And if you are counting on that, I mean, that is putting a lot on Gerrit Cole’s shoulders. Now, don’t get me wrong. I mean, the Yankees don’t stink. But there is a difference between a championship-calibre roster and a playoff contender. And that is truthfully where I think the Yankees currently sit,” Riley noted.

Jim Riley’s criticisms stem from the fact that the New York Yankees failed to sign any new free agents this offseason, other than re-signing Belli to a 5-year $162.5 million deal. The Yankees had also tried to sign Freddy Peralta but lost him to their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.

Then, their star pitcher, Gerrit Cole, is injured. He displayed one of his most dominant performances in September 2024, striking out 7 batters over 9.0 innings and allowing only 1 run against the then Oakland Athletics.

Unfortunately, Cole experienced discomfort in his pitching elbow during Spring Training.

He eventually had to undergo Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss out last season entirely. While he will be returning this season, it will take time for him to get back to his usual self. However, it is not only Gerrit Cole that the Yankees need to be concerned about.

Cashman and Co. got Ryan Weathers in a trade with the Miami Marlins. However, they had to part with four of their prospects for the trade – Juan Matheus, Dylan Jasso, Dillon Lewis, and Brendan Jones. However, given Weathers’ injury-prone nature, this trade might not be worthwhile to the Yankees when the season starts.

The New York Yankees finished last season with 94-68 and ranked 1st in the AL East. They had a good run in the regular season as a potential championship-calibre team. Last March saw the team (Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge) lead off a game for the first time with three consecutive home runs against Nestor Cortes of the Milwaukee Brewers. Then, Jose Caballero helped them advance to the playoffs for the 60th time through his walk-off hit against the Chicago White Sox.

Unfortunately, things went downhill once the Yankees reached the playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Game 1 saw Kevin Gausman help his team by striking out Aaron Judge, and it eventually led the Yanks to lose 1-10 to the Blue Jays. The nightmare for the Yankees continued in Game 2 when Trey Yesavage struck out 11 of them in 5 1.3 innings of no-hit ball, leading to the Yankees losing 7-13. However, the Yankees fought back in Game 3.

Aaron Judge’s three-run home run against Louis Varland in the fourth inning helped them win 9-6. Unfortunately, they were back to losing in Game 4 when eight Blue Jays’ pitchers shut down the Yankees 5-2.

With that, Brian Cashman’s postseason dreams ended, and the Blue Jays advanced to the ALCS for the first time in 9 years.

Now, since the Yankees are back with the same roster, they risk making the same mistakes again, which might prevent them from winning the World Series or becoming a playoff contender.

However, it may not all be so gloomy.

With the addition of Cody Bellinger, they are all set to protect Aaron Judge again. Moreover, they also have members like Trent Grisham, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Max Fried, Ben Rice, and others back on the team. All of them might pull off the team.

Meanwhile, the Yankees still have time to add a new member.

Cade Smith may add value to Cashman’s team

The New York Yankees might decide to call up prospect Cade Smith to the majors this season. The team drafted him with the #192nd overall pick in the 6th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Since then, the youngster has gained attention with his pitching skills in the minors.

Smith is known for spinning 92-94 mph fastballs along with impressive mid-80s sliders and low-80s curveballs during games.

Even with his below-average height for a starter, Cade Smith makes up for it with his quick arm and ability to prevent opponents from scoring runs. Last season, he retired three batters during the 4th inning of the Fall Stars game. In 11 games throughout the season, he recorded 42 strikeouts along with a 2.50 ERA.

Smith might fit in with the Yankees’ mid-rotation starter when he makes his debut this season. He can work alongside Will Warren, Cam Schlittler, and Ryan Weathers while gaining experience in the majors.

With only a few weeks left until Spring Training, it will be interesting to see if the Yankees make a new addition in Cade Smith or choose to go forward with the roster they already have.