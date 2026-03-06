Brice Turang’s Net Worth 2026: Everything About His Salary, Contract Details, Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Brice Turang is an American professional baseball player known for elite defense and speed. He plays second base for the Milwaukee Brewers and quickly became one of their most reliable young stars. Turang’s steady growth, sharp fielding, and improving bat helped him earn bigger contracts early in his MLB career.

What is Brice Turang’s Net Worth?

Brice Turang’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million to $7 million today. Most of that money comes from his professional baseball contracts and signing bonus. When the Brewers drafted him in 2018, he received a signing bonus worth over $3.4 million, which gave him an early financial boost.

Since reaching the majors in 2023, his yearly salaries have steadily increased through pre-arbitration and arbitration deals. Those contracts, combined with potential bonuses and endorsements, continue adding to his wealth.

Turang is still early in his MLB career, meaning his biggest contracts likely remain ahead. If he keeps performing at a high level, his future arbitration salaries and free-agent deals could significantly raise his net worth over the next several seasons.

Brice Turang’s Contract Breakdown

Brice Turang currently plays under a one-year arbitration contract worth $4.15 million with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2026 season. The deal includes the full amount guaranteed and represents his first major arbitration salary increase. Arbitration allows players with several years of MLB service to negotiate higher pay based on performance and league comparisons.

Turang originally joined the Brewers after being drafted in 2018 and signed a $3.41 million bonus. After reaching the majors in 2023, he played on league-minimum pre-arbitration contracts during his first seasons. His consistent production at second base helped him avoid arbitration disputes and secure the 2026 salary agreement.

His contract also includes performance bonuses tied to awards such as MVP, All-Star selections, and Gold Glove honors. Turang will remain arbitration-eligible through 2029 and could become a free agent in 2030 if no long-term extension is reached.

What is Brice Turang’s salary?

Brice Turang will earn $4,150,000 in salary during the 2026 MLB season. This salary represents a major jump from his earlier league-minimum deals during pre-arbitration seasons. The increase reflects his rising value as one of the Brewers’ key infielders.

His contract also includes potential bonuses tied to major awards and postseason honors. These incentives can increase his annual earnings if he performs at an elite level.

Below is a simplified breakdown of his recent salaries and contract figures.

Milwaukee Brewers 2026 $4,150,000 MVP, All-Star, Gold Glove incentives Milwaukee Brewers 2025 $777,100 Performance incentives Milwaukee Brewers 2024 $748,200 Standard bonuses Milwaukee Brewers 2023 $720,000 Standard bonuses

What are Brice Turang’s Career Earnings?

Brice Turang has earned over $9 million in total career earnings so far. His first major payday came in 2018 when the Brewers signed him with a $3.41 million signing bonus after the MLB Draft. That bonus formed the foundation of his early career earnings.

Once he debuted in the majors during 2023, Turang began collecting annual MLB salaries. His rookie-season salary was about $720,000, followed by gradual increases over the next two seasons. In 2025, he earned roughly $777,100, continuing the standard pre-arbitration salary progression for young players.

The biggest jump arrived in 2026 with his $4.15 million arbitration contract. As Turang continues to develop into a top second baseman, his future arbitration years could push his total career earnings far beyond current numbers.

Brice Turang’s College and Professional Career

Brice Turang’s baseball journey started long before his professional debut in Milwaukee. Instead of playing college baseball, Turang entered professional baseball directly from Santiago High School in Corona, California, after becoming one of the top prospects in the 2018 MLB Draft. Scouts loved his elite defense, baseball instincts, and advanced approach at the plate.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected him in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft, immediately committing to his development. Turang spent several seasons progressing through the minor league system, improving his hitting while maintaining elite defensive skills. His quick hands and range at shortstop and second base made him one of the organization’s most promising young players.

Turang finally reached the major leagues in 2023, earning the starting second base role for the Brewers. He quickly gained recognition for outstanding defensive plays, smart baserunning, and consistent contact hitting. His all-around performance helped stabilize the Brewers’ infield during competitive seasons.

As his offense continued improving, Turang evolved from a defensive specialist into a complete player. His blend of speed, fielding range, and growing power turned him into a key piece of Milwaukee’s roster. With arbitration years ahead and free agency possible in 2030, Turang’s career still holds enormous potential.