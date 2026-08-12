Bryce Harper Becomes More Selective as Phillies’ Deadline Addition Makes Immediate Impact

Bryce Harper is one of the biggest hitters for the Philadelphia Phillies, with 71 RBIs and 25 home runs this season. However, according to an insider, hitting might not have been his foremost priority. The nine-time All-Star has something else standing out in his at-bats, and since the Phillies acquired Luis Arráez at the trade deadline, Harper has been more selective at the plate. He seems increasingly willing to make pitchers come to him rather than chase them.

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“The Phillies’ right fielder has reached base safely in 15 straight games,” Cole Weintraub, Phillies Digital Reporter at NBC Sports Philadelphia, highlighted. “But it’s not only how the results have looked dissimilar. It’s how he’s getting there.”

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When Harper joined Spring Training after the World Baseball Classic this year, he had a different strategy for approaching the season. He said he would chase less and walk more. His career-high in walks is 130, which he recorded in 2018 while playing for the Washington Nationals. Since then, he has reached triple digits only once, in 2021. This year, he has already recorded 82 walks in 121 games, putting him on pace to surpass 100.

However, Weintraub emphasized that in the first 113 games, Harper had a 35% chase rate, and that is 4 points above the league average. But there has also been a dramatic shift.

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“Over the last week, though, he’s cut that number all the way down to 24%,” Cole added. “And that stretch coincides with the Phillies trading for Luis Arráez.”

Bryce Harper sacrificed his position in the infield to make room for the acquisition and moved back to right field. That’s not the only change he has been a part of. In the last few games since Arráez’s arrival, Harper has recorded 12 walks while managing just six hits in 25 at-bats. That’s a noticeable difference from his 107 hits and 82 walks in 2026.

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Harper had been vocal about Arráez’s brilliance ever since the latter came to Philadelphia. He praised his exceptional bat-to-ball skill, terming him “Sprinkler” for his ability to hit on all sides of the field.

Arráez currently has a .316 batting average, but that number goes to .325 with runners on bases. And when there are runners in scoring position, he has a .372 batting average this season.

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With a hitter of such caliber just behind him, Harper has significantly reduced his chasing rate.

Weintraub also emphasized that the 2x NL MVP has a .500 on-base percentage since the trade, and he struck out only 6 times in that span. That’s why he concluded that Harper has become a more selective hitter this season.

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As of now, the Phillies are still second in the NL East with a 64-57 record. Philadelphia will surely have a big advantage as long as Harper controls the strike zone and Arráez covers cleanup duties.