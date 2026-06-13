Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber Admits Brewers’ Dominance Despite Jacob Misiorowski’s Disappointment

The Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Phillies surely looks like a one-sided dominance, but it was Jacob Misiorowski who made the difference.

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A 15-strikeout, complete game one-hitter on just 95 pitches is not something an everyday affair, but Misiorowski has done that, making a Phillies lineup comprising Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber look like little league batters. The 24-year-old still sounded disappointed for lacking command, but that didn’t stop the Phillies’ veterans from acknowledging his dominance.

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“I’m glad we faced him,” Inquirer.com quoted Harper, who struck out on a 104.1 mph fastball in the first inning. “I’m glad we were able to see that. Obviously, we’ve got a chance to play those guys in the postseason, so happy we were able to face him today.” “Obviously, a unique fastball,” Schwarber added. “You try to adjust to different things, and it just kind of finds a way around you. You’ve got to tip your hat. Not much else to really say.”

The American Family Field was jam-packed with 40,205 attendees, and no one surely expected Misiorowski to complete 9 innings. He did, and how. The night was a show of fastballs and how the Phillies’ batters looked unarmed in front of the fireballs. Misiorowski threw a total of 95 pitches, and 58 were triple-digit fastballs! 31 of those fastballs were 102 mph plus. This includes a 104.5 mph delivery, the fastest pitch by a starting pitcher in the pitch-tracking era.

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Imago May 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Misiorowski’s first strikeout of Schwarber was a 104.5 mph fastball. It was the fastest pitch from a starter since pitch tracking began in 2008. Then, Trea Turner got struck out with a 103.5 mph pitch and Harper with a 104.1 mph pitch. Striking out 3 veterans with 3 fastest deliveries. According to Misiorowski, “It’s about the same as the Yankees, the Dodgers, any of those big-market teams… You want to throw well against them. That adds adrenaline to it, too.”

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Jacob Misiorowski’s dominance on Friday was something that even Harper or Schwarber couldn’t be blamed for. Any other hitters would have faced the same. “You know, I try to put myself in the shoes of the other [team’s] hitters, and it’s hard to do,” William Contreras said. “I would imagine it’s extremely different when you have a pitcher who is almost 7 feet in height, 8 feet of extension and throws the ball 105 mph. I’m really happy he’s on our side.”

Now imagine, despite such figures, Misiorowski still felt in the first few innings. “To be honest,” Misiorowski said, “the first inning, first few innings, I feel like I didn’t have it all that well. I was just hoping they would swing.” And to make things work, he pushed hard. “I think I was trying to push it a little bit to feel something,” Misiorowski added. “And it just started coming out.”

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Friday night was all about Misiorowski breaking records. The Phillies faced his fireballs, and there are more teams on the line. If this continues, Misiorowski’s resume would have more than an All-Star selection by this year.

Jacob Misiorowski is heating the NL Cy Young race

Misiorowski is currently one of the co-favorites to win the NL Cy Young Award, with betting odds sitting around +180. He and Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez are locked at the top of the odds board in a tight race.

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However, after his game against the Phillies, Misiorowski is leading the race. According to OptaSTATS, he is now the first MLB pitcher in the modern era to toss a shutout in which he had at least 15 strikeouts, allowed just one hit, and faced the minimum 27 batters. Also, in his last eight outings, Misiorowski has just 0.17 ERA, which is a league-leading figure.

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Misiorowski is now leading the MLB pitching stats with a 134 ERA and 131 SOs. Paul Skenes is at a distant 5th with a 2.84 ERA and 29 SOs. So, it’s somewhat clear that, except for any injuries and if Misiorowski could keep his momentum, the NL Cy Young winner might just be finalized. But still, his dominance comes with a few risk factors.

His over-reliance on fastballs could haunt him back at the later on. Pitch counts could increase, affecting his endurance and command. Also, keep the same heat till October, means higher risk of injuries. The Brewers would surely preserve their young asset, but Friday was a gentle reminder for other teams about what they should expect from Misiorowski.