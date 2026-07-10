Bryce Harper, MLB Silent as ‘VIP’ Customer Loses $1.5M, House, and Nearly His Life

Back in June, the MLB Players Association reportedly proposed banning player prop bets during the ongoing CBA negotiations. Amid those discussions, Bryce Harper’s name has now surfaced in a lawsuit involving a bettor who wagered $18.5 million on micro-bets through FanDuel. The events that led to the customer’s bankruptcy and alleged s–cide attempt underscored how gambling apps can devastate lives.

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One simple click on the FanDuel app on a random day in 2020 put Terry Thompson on the path to bankruptcy. By 2024, he had earned VIP status with the app, gaining special privileges such as Super Bowl tickets and champagne. Those perks made him eager to bet more. Among those perks, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, was a personalized video from the MLB star.

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While The Inquirer noted that “there is no evidence that Harper had a partnership with FanDuel, nor that he had any indication that Thompson was suffering from an ad–ction,” the 21-second clip has still drawn eyes.

In it, he was heard saying, “Hey Terry, what’s up, brother? Your host, Bryttanni from FanDuel, wanted to make sure your Thanksgiving was extra special. I just wanted to hop on here and wish your family a wonderful Thanksgiving. Tell [minor’s name redacted] I said, ‘Hello.’ I appreciate all of the support through the years.” This was sent to the VIP customer in 2024.

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Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies, and MLB have not made any comments on the situation.

Nothing in the video indicates any partnership with the Sportsbook company. There is, however, a blue FanDuel watermark on it. Furthermore, Harper has not announced advertising for any sports betting companies. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, his previous endorsements included Under Armour, Gatorade, and Dairy Queen.

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Though the MLB strictly prohibits players from placing bets, the current CBA permits them to advertise or make appearances for those companies. But it strictly prohibits them from saying anything that encourages placing bets on baseball games.

In total, Terry Thompson gambled away $18.5 million and incurred losses worth $1.5 million. As ad–ction grew, he lost his home after drawing multiple mortgages. After wagering away the last of his $10,000 on DraftKings, Thompson wanted to end his life. Thompson shared his decision with the therapist, who alerted the police. The authorities reached him before he could cause any harm to himself.

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It appears that going bankrupt has been a moment of epiphany for Thompson, who has decided to take legal action. Faced with a lawsuit, FanDuel has released a statement about the situation.

The lawsuit and FanDuel’s statement

Terry Thompson is currently suing FanDuel and DraftKings with the help of the Public Health Advocacy Institute. He filed the lawsuit in Philadelphia’s Common Pleas Court in March. In the lawsuit, he alleged that the apps are designed to promote ad–ction among users. Thompson did not include Bryce Harper as a defendant in it.

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As the situation escalated, FanDuel issued a statement defending its practices and gaming culture.

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“FanDuel is committed to fostering a culture of responsible gaming and protecting our customers. Unlike illegal offshore sportsbooks, FanDuel employees are trained to recognize and flag signs of problem gambling and offer resources and tools, and we continue to review and strengthen our policies to ensure we have the industry’s strongest consumer protection initiatives,” read the statement.

<Gambling involves financial risk and can be addictive. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, seek help from a qualified professional. Please gamble responsibly and only if you are of legal gambling age. The National Problem Gambling Helpline™ offers call, text, and chat services on 1-800-MY-RESET.>