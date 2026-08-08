Bryce Harper Personally Asked Phillies Owner to Scrap Special Uniforms for This Reason

Home games on Friday nights mean the Philadelphia Phillies will ditch their usual red pinstripes and wear the blue City Connect jerseys. However, the Phillies will break routine tonight at the insistence of Bryce Harper. As fans throng Citizens Bank Park for the Alumni Weekend, Harper expressed his desire to stick to their signature red pinstripes directly to the owner, John Middleton, who granted his wish. Apart from it being the Alumni Weekend, there was another valid reason behind Harper’s request.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This Alumni Weekend, the Phillies are hosting their legendary second baseman, Chase Utley. Before Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, he will be added to the prestigious Wall of Fame at Citizens Bank Park. In honor of Utley’s special moment, Harper wanted the team to sport their traditional uniforms. So, he pulled the big guns and texted Middleton for the go-ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At Bryce Harper’s request – he texted owner John Middleton – Phillies won’t wear blue city connect uniforms tonight. In honor of Alumni night and Chase Utley Wall of Fame honor, Phillies will wear traditional red pinstripes,” reported Jim Salisbury of NBCS Philly on X.

Fans have already crowded Citizens Bank Park, wearing jerseys with Utley’s name on them. But they would have to wait some time longer, as a forecast storm has delayed the ceremony and the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

In partnership with Nike, the MLB introduced City Connect jerseys in 2021 to celebrate local culture, fans, and regional pride. The Phillies’ current City Connect jerseys feature a combination of blue and yellow. They wear these jerseys during their home games on Friday nights. Depending on the schedule, the team wears these jerseys in 10–12 games a year. However, they can opt not to wear them on special occasions or in rare cases.

In this case, Harper wanted to wear the red pinstripes because those are the same ones Utley wore during his time in Philadelphia (2003-2015). It is the second time since MLB introduced the blue City Connect jerseys that the Phillies will not wear them in a Friday night game. They skipped the jerseys during last year’s July 4 day game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the storm clears, the Phillies will hold the ceremony for Utley. Middleton will give Utley his Wall of Fame ring. He will also take a victory lap around the ballpark. The Phillies will also reportedly release limited-edition merchandise honoring Utley.

With the Phillies, Utley has registered 233 home runs and 916 RBI while batting .282 with an .847 OPS in 1551 games before moving to the LA Dodgers. Utley is in his third year on the Hall of Fame ballot and has received 59.1% of the votes, falling short of the 75% required for induction. But his time might come soon, and Philadelphia will be closely watching its favorite California-born star.