Bryce Harper Reveals Jaw-Dropping World Series Sacrifice He’d Make “For the Boys”

Bryce Harper’s been around since 2012, stacking up accolades. That includes eight All-Star nods, two NL MVPs, you name it. But there’s still one big thing missing from his resume, and that’s a World Series ring. The lone box the veteran hasn’t checked yet, and this year, it looks like he’s going all in to change that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The question is, though, how far is too far for Harper? Especially after the Phillies’ owner publicly wondered whether he’s still elite. That seemed to flip a switch. Now Harper looks fired up, ready to tear through the season and do whatever it takes to bring a title to Philly. But what he recently said on a podcast about how far he’s willing to go to win a World Series could definitely have fans doing a double-take!

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bryce Harper would go pretty far for a World Series,” the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast shared a clip that posed a question to Harper, “What is something that Bryce Harper would do anything for? World Series?” Harper replied, “Oh. I would do it… Yes, for the boys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You heard that right, Harper is going too far to make things happen positively in the World Series. And guess what, he is following the same footsteps as the NFL star Jeffery Simmons.

Last month on that same podcast, Simmons got hit with a similar question, and he didn’t hesitate for a second. He picked his side immediately, saying he’d be “willing to kiss a man” if it meant winning a Super Bowl. Now, his Tennessee Titans still haven’t gotten that ring, but we’ll see if Harper can actually cash in on that kind of energy and bring home a World Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Well, Harper really is leaving nothing on the table this year. Last year, he was solid with a .261 average, .357 on-base, and 27 HRs. But that’s not elite! Why?

Because if Harper could take that OBP closer to .390, push the HR total past 35, and get the OPS north of .950, that’s elite by today’s NL standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it doesn’t stop with his own performance.

Reportedly, Harper’s also doing everything he can behind the scenes to help build the strongest possible Phillies roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it all matters because with that, every move, it all comes back to one thing. That one ring that’s still missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce Harper is keen to build a contending roster

With more than 13 years in MLB, Bryce Harper knows individual stats might look attractive, but they cannot take his team deeper. Hence, he seems to be taking part in suggesting ideal roster combinations to the Phillies front office.

Reportedly, Harper has even been urging the Phillies front office to take a look at free agent Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins put up a .214/.303/.419 line with the Brewers in 2024, popping 26 HRs in 131 games, though the strikeouts were an issue as he fanned at a career-high 28.8 percent rate.

Before an injury threw things off, he looked like he was finding his groove again, carrying an .849 OPS through May and serving as a big spark in Milwaukee’s lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, with Schwarber already locked in, there isn’t exactly a clear spot for another first baseman on the roster. So whether Hoskins ends up back in Philly or not remains to be seen.

But one thing is obvious: Bryce Harper isn’t leaving anything to chance this time around. From his own performance to pushing for roster upgrades, he’s doing everything possible to make sure the Phillies are legitimate World Series contenders.