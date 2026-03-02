Bryce Harper Reveals Shocking Giants Truth as 4x World Series-Winning Manager Becomes Key Factor in Phillies Twist

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts as he scores a run during the fourth inning in game three of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles Dodger Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251008_jko_aj4_059

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts as he scores a run during the fourth inning in game three of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles Dodger Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251008_jko_aj4_059

For seven years, the narrative has been that money and a no-trade clause brought Bryce Harper to Philadelphia. Now, Harper himself has revealed the surprising truth behind his career-altering decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants were the front-runners to sign free-agent Bryce Harper in 2019. With Bruce Bochy as the Giants’ manager, they reportedly offered Bryce Harper a 12-year contract worth $310 million. But he picked the Phillies’ offer of a 13-year, $330 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the veteran first baseman will be contributing to Team USA’s journey in this year’s World Baseball Classic. He has already left the Phillies camp to join his USA teammates. But amid all that, Harper has revealed on The Pat McAfee Show the key factor, or rather the key person, that made him pick the Phillies.

“It came down to the Phillies and Giants… It was close. The thing that killed me was that Bochy was retiring. He is the greatest of all time,” revealed Harper.

ADVERTISEMENT

But at the time of signing, it had appeared that the Phillies’ no-trade clause won over Harper.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Bochy had managed the Giants’ squad from 2007 to 2019. He has been one of the most beloved managerial figures in baseball. And clearly Harper’s favorite, too.

Bruce Bochy had led the Giants to three World Series wins in 2010, 2012, and 2014. He then went on to the Texas Rangers for three years, leading them to win the ring in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

With four World Series titles under his name, Bochy returned to the Giants in 2025 as a special advisor to baseball operations.

And all this while, Harper has been playing for the Phillies in the NL East, a completely different division, and has yet to win a World Series ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old Phillies veteran hit 27 home runs in 132 games last season. He recorded a batting average of .261 and an .844 OPS with 75 RBIs. Harper made a strong Spring Training start in 2026, slashing .375 along with one homer and four RBIs.

Now, as he is prepping to suit up for WBC, Bryce Harper has a message for Aaron Judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harper shows faith in Judge’s captaincy skills

Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper will have their first experience of the World Baseball Classic together.

Before heading into the tournament, Captain America shared that he had received an inspiring text from Bryce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harper had advised Judge to “own the moment, don’t let the moment own you.”

His short text gave Judge ‘chills.’

Now, ahead of the WBC, Harper has again shown his faith in Judge’s capability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praising Judge’s skills, Harper said, “There’s nobody else I’d rather be wearing the captaincy on his chest than Judgey. I have been excited to play with him the whole time.”

Bryce Harper himself was a potential captain candidate for Team USA. But now, it’s time to see whether the duo could get even this time at the World Baseball Classic.