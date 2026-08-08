Bryce Harper’s Willingness Opened Door for Luis Arraez Trade, Phillies Executive Says

The Philadelphia Phillies had their priorities set during this trade deadline. They wanted a right-handed bat, bullpen help, and starting pitching, and Phillies executive Dave Dombrowski did get the job done, at least to some degree, by bringing in Luis Arraez, who is a left-handed hitter. But what about the other needs? Well, he reportedly ran out of time. Then there was the whole Bryce Harper mess. Five days after the deadline, though, Dombrowski is looking at it in a different light.

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“It started with Bryce Harper, actually,” Dombrowski said while discussing the trade with The Athletic’s Jayson Stark and Doug Glanville.

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“…He has said a few times over the last couple of years, if you need me to go to the outfield, I’ll be happy to do it. So when Arraez’s name came up, it’s a situation where it took some checking. So we did the Bryce Harper; we talked to him.”

Bryce Harper was more than happy to accommodate the trade if bringing Luis Arraez meant he could anchor the Phillies’ inconsistent offense and give the team a real shot at a deep postseason run. Arraez currently holds the second-best batting average (.323) in the league and has won three batting titles before.

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“I think any chance that we have an opportunity to win, I’d do anything for this organization, and they know that,” Harper had told NBCS Philly.

So, when Dombrowski ultimately added Arraez to the Phillies’ lineup, Harper made good on his words. He moved to right field, the same position he has played for the majority of his MLB career. In 2023, Harper shifted to first base after his Tommy John surgery and has occupied the position since. It reduced his workload, aided his recovery, and allowed Kyle Schwarber to take over as the regular designated hitter.

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Moving on, bringing Arraez meant a major roster shuffle. But if the team’s veteran 1B was willing to adjust, others were not objecting either. Moreover, everyone wants to win a championship with the team. So there is no point in roadblocking an offensive boost. As Arraez became the Phillies’ new second baseman, Bryson Stott shifted to third, and 3B Alec Bohm went to first.

The two-time NL MVP was the one to spark the conversation about the Phillies’ trade deadline needs this season. After losing a game to the Miami Marlins, Harper bluntly admitted last month that the team needed help. Though the admission did not sit well with manager Don Mattingly, Harper’s observation prompted a discussion with Dombrowski on the matter.

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After their reported rift over Dombrowski’s “not elite” remark about Harper last year, the two finally had the talk. They spoke after losing the series opener in Baltimore. It was long overdue, but hopefully cleared up any lingering tension, as Harper is now suggesting Dombrowski add new players via text.

Meanwhile, only four games in, Arraez is already making waves within the franchise.

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Luis Arraez made his place in the Phillies’ history

Acquiring Luis Arraez was an unpredictable move on the Philadelphia Phillies’ part. But Mattingly making him hit cleanup is even more so. However, both decisions have turned out to be fruitful so far, as Arraez is already creating franchise history with his bat.

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“Luis Arraez is the first Phillies player with at least one extra-base hit and RBI in each of his first three games with the team (RBI official since 1920) h/t @MLBNetwork research squad,” Sarah Langs on X.

Arraez debuted for the Phillies during their series against the Washington Nationals. From the first game, Arraez, with Trea Turner on base, has been a formidable pair. He drove in Turner twice during the series opener. He hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first before hitting a double during the third inning.

In the middle game, Arraez recorded his fifth homer of the season. He is not a big home run hitter; 10 homers in 2023 are his career high. So the shot came as a surprise. His third game also followed a similar pattern of high-contact hitting, as going 2-for-4, Arraez drove in Turner again on a double.

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The Phillies did not sign Arraez for hitting home runs. They have Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper to get that job done. The Phillies need a contact hitter, and he is delivering exactly that.