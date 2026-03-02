Bryce Harper’s Relationship With Phillies Under Scrutiny as Insider Breaks Down Potential Rafael Devers-Like Fate

It’s been a rocky stretch for Bryce Harper. On the field last season, he didn’t consistently look like the dominant, “elite” player fans have come to expect. Off the field, the tension hasn’t eased either. He publicly pushed back against MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred over salary cap talks and reportedly clashed with Phillies president Dave Dombrowski.

Most recently, Dombrowski rejected Harper’s preferred roster addition, which only intensified speculation about internal tension.

That has led to an obvious question: could Harper face a situation similar to Rafael Devers, who was eventually moved after clashing with the Red Sox front office? According to MLB insider Robbie Hyde, it is at least worth monitoring.

“We saw Rafi get moved, but Bryce Harper with the Phillies, that’s completely different, right? Because he’s the face of the franchise,” Hyde said during a discussion with fellow insider Jim Riley on his YouTube channel. “Rafi was disgruntled. They had already grabbed his replacement with Alex Bregman. There is no replacement for Bryce in Philly. He doesn’t seem to have a great relationship right now with some front office individuals, but it’s not like the Rafi situation.” Hyde discussed the situation with MLB insider Jim Riley on his YouTube podcast.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning during game five of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper has been linked to trade rumors before, and it is clear that the speculation frustrates him. Back in October, when Dave Dombrowski publicly questioned whether Harper could return to elite form, it sparked widespread trade chatter across the league. Harper did not take that lightly.

“I’ve given my all to Philly from the start,” he said. “Now there’s trade talk? I made every effort to avoid this. It’s all I heard in D.C. I hated it. It makes me feel uncomfortable.”

Because of his reported tension with Dombrowski, some fans have drawn comparisons to what happened with Rafael Devers last year. Devers had issues with Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora before the Red Sox ultimately moved on. Naturally, that has fueled speculation that Harper could be on a similar path.

However, according to Hyde and Riley, that outcome does not appear likely at this point.

The biggest reason is roster construction. Boston was able to take a firm stance with Devers because it had Alex Bregman as a fallback option. Philadelphia does not have a ready-made replacement for Harper. And even in a season some labeled as “not elite,” Harper still produced 27 home runs and an .844 OPS in 2025. That is far from a decline that would justify a major move.

There is also the leadership element. While Devers was an important piece in Boston, his clubhouse presence was not viewed on the same level. In Philadelphia, Harper is one of the faces of the franchise and a vocal leader. Trading that type of player is not a decision teams make lightly.

Baseball always leaves room for surprises. If circumstances change and a viable replacement emerges, the conversation could shift. For now, though, a Harper trade does not appear imminent.

Bryce Harper is making every move count in the new season

If there’s one thing about Bryce Harper, it’s that doubt tends to motivate him. When his ability is questioned, he usually responds by elevating his game.

After facing criticism about last season, Harper appears intent on reshaping the narrative this spring. So far, he’s delivered, hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs, and three walks. The quality of contact has also stood out, with four of his six balls in play coming off the bat at 94.8 mph or harder.

His home run Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays was another example, leaving his bat with authority. He’s tracking pitches well, drawing walks, and capitalizing on opportunities when he swings. In short, this version of Harper looks focused and driven.

The Phillies have every reason to lean into that momentum. If this translates into another elite season, any lingering trade speculation is likely to fade quickly.

