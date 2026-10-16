Bucks Make “Proud” Schedule Change Announcement After Brewers Outshine Dodgers For MLB World Series Berth

Milwaukee sports fans have a big reason to celebrate, with the Milwaukee Brewers reaching a stage they have not experienced in 44 years. As excitement builds around the team’s long-awaited World Series return, the occasion has also brought an unexpected connection between the city’s MLB and NBA teams.

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On October 16, the Milwaukee Bucks announced on their official X account that they moved their home opener against the Chicago Bulls on October 23 from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. The schedule change was made to celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers hosting Game 1 of the World Series later that evening.

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“The Brewers’ return to the World Series for the first time in 44 years is a special moment for Milwaukee and sports fans across Wisconsin,” the Bucks posted on their X account. “Congratulations to the Brewers and the entire organization on this tremendous achievement, and we’ll be cheering them on as they begin their World Series run. The Bucks are proud to move our home opener to 3 p.m. in recognition of this historic occasion and thank the NBA for making this schedule change possible.”

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The Brewers last appeared in the World Series in 1982, when they faced the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee reached the championship series again after recording 103 wins during the 2026 regular season. The team then swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the National League Championship Series (NLCS), securing its place in the Fall Classic.

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Milwaukee’s series-clinching victory came in Game 4, when the Brewers defeated Los Angeles 6-4 after falling behind 4-0 early in the game. Jake Bauers helped the team close the gap, while Garrett Mitchell hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning. Milwaukee’s bullpen held the Dodgers scoreless over the final seven innings to complete the sweep.

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The Brewers are scheduled to host Game 1 of the World Series on October 23, with their opponent to be determined by the American League Championship Series.

Meanwhile, the Bucks’ home opener will air on MY24 in Milwaukee, with regional coverage also listed for markets including Green Bay, Madison, La Crosse-Eau Claire, and Wausau-Rhinelander.

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The Bucks’ decision highlights how the Brewers’ World Series berth has brought Milwaukee’s sports community together. Behind that achievement was a hard-fought postseason run against the Dodgers, with manager Pat Murphy and left-hander Aaron Ashby later sharing their perspective on the team’s victory and the determination that carried them through the series.

Pat Murphy and Aaron Ashby discuss Brewers’ series win over Dodgers

Speaking on October 15, 2026, during a postgame press conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Brewers manager Pat Murphy discussed the team’s NLCS sweep of the Dodgers and the determination behind Milwaukee’s victory.

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“They may have a bunch of Hall of Famers, but we’ve got a bunch of gamers,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “And the gamers won this week.”

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The win carried added significance given Milwaukee’s recent postseason history against Los Angeles. The Dodgers had eliminated the Brewers from the postseason three times in the previous decade, including a sweep the year before. This time, Milwaukee turned the tables, sweeping Los Angeles to secure its place in the World Series.

Left-hander Aaron Ashby, who recorded the final nine outs in Thursday’s clinching game, also spoke about the motivation within the Brewers’ clubhouse.

“We were playing with that chip on our shoulder,” Ashby said. “We came back this year and those guys played their tails off. I would die for any of these dudes, man.”

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Murphy’s words summed up the Brewers’ belief in their players, while Ashby’s comments highlighted the unity within the clubhouse. Together, their remarks offered a glimpse into the mindset that helped Milwaukee overcome its previous postseason setbacks against Los Angeles.