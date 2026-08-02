“Bunch of Snakes”: Dodgers Outcast Calls Out Ex-Team Over Alleged Misinformation

One allegation was enough to derail the career of the 2020 NL Cy Young winner. Despite never facing criminal charges, Trevor Bauer has been unable to return to the major leagues over the past five years. Now, in a recent interview, he has pointed the finger at his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for his prolonged absence from MLB.

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“I don’t think you should treat a human being like that, especially when you know all the facts… then you come to lie to my face and then treat me differently behind my back,” Bauer slammed the Dodgers front office during an interview with La casa de los Dodgers. “I think they’re a bunch of snakes.”

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Following his Cy Young-winning season with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, Bauer joined the Dodgers in 2021 on a three-year, $102 million contract. Amid another dominant season on the mound (2.59 ERA and an 8-5 record), his career took a dramatic turn when a woman from San Diego accused him of sexually a–aulting her on two separate occasions. Bauer denied the allegations, calling them false.

The 35-year-old was put on leave while the Pasadena police and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office carried out a five-month investigation into the allegations against him. However, the DA’s office ultimately did not file any formal charges due to insufficient evidence.

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The MLB, however, issued Bauer a 324-game suspension for breaking its rules against domestic violence and sexual a–ault in April 2022. Soon enough, an independent arbitrator later reduced the penalty to 194 games.

Once the league reinstated him, the Dodgers released him from the organization in 2023. No other big league team has signed Bauer ever since. He even revealed that he has “communicated with all 30 teams” in MLB, but he hasn’t found a solution.

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“I felt like I’m kind of an outcast for a while now,” Bauer admitted.

Coming back to the interview, Bauer alleged that the Dodgers front office had spread misconceptions about his relationship with teammates to the media. He even claimed that he wished he had never signed with the team.

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“They leaked stuff to the press that wasn’t true, like saying all my teammates wanted nothing to do with me, that they all wanted me gone, and they don’t want me in the clubhouse,” Bauer alleged.

“… I wish I’d never played for them. But the front office people, I wish them nothing but the worst because they treated me like s—. And I just don’t appreciate it. I don’t think you should treat a human being like that.”

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Bauer’s allegations against the Dodgers follow a similar pattern of blame-game that he had turned to at various points in his career. He previously indicated that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had banned him.

“I don’t know exactly what goes on behind the scenes. I have my suspicions, of course. All I know is that the pattern is that we see,” Bauer had reportedly said in a conversation in April this year.

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Meanwhile, he has stuck to his desire to return to the big leagues.

Trevor Bauer wants to return to the big leagues

Following his departure from the big leagues, Bauer has played in multiple other professional baseball leagues around the world. This includes stints across the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan, the Mexican League, and in the independent leagues.

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Earlier in the season, he recorded seven starts with the Long Island Ducks of the independent league. It was the closest he has ever come to pitching in America since 2021. Bauer is currently playing for Diablos Rojos del México. He joined the team in June 2026.

During the interview, he insisted that he would still like to come back to the big leagues.

“I’d love to be back in the big leagues at some point, but it’s pretty obvious at this point that the league will never allow that to happen,” Bauer stated. “So, I think what they’re doing is illegal, and I just don’t want to waste my time and energy and money and everything suing them because I don’t think that’s good for baseball.”

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During his MLB career, he posted a 3.79 ERA and an 83-69 record across 222 games in his career.