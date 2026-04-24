Buster Posey Clears Stance if He Regrets Rafael Devers’ $313.5M Trade Amid Concerning Dip

Buster Posey built a Hall of Fame career on flawless split-second decisions, but a single $313.5 million gamble as an executive is now putting that legendary judgment to the ultimate test.

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“It’s hard not to feel that way just based on what he’s done in the past. I mean, this guy’s been doing it what, eight or nine years now?” Posey said, addressing the poor performance from Rafael Devers in 2026.

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Devers came to San Francisco as a part of the mid-season blockbuster deal with the Red Sox in 2025. It was a salary dump for Boston as the Giants agreed to take over the remainder of the contract: 10 years, $313.5 million. And this was one of the boldest moves made by Posey.

It looked like a steal as Devers managed 79 hits and 52 runs from 335 at-bats last season. But the narrative changed this year as his OPS dropped from .807 to only .587. He recorded 20 HRs from 90 games, which has come down to only 2 in 25 games in 2026.

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The Giants’ 81 runs this season are the lowest in MLB. And their offensive struggles have increased the noise around the Devers deal. But Buster Posey isn’t worried about Rafael’s ongoing slump.

“He’s been one of the best hitters in the game. So he’ll get there. All those years, it’s not like we’re dealing with a small sample size. So yeah, I do feel good about it,” said the president of baseball operations.

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Devers has had almost 9 years of elite batting history with the Red Sox. His last year in San Francisco wasn’t bad either. Overall, the hitter has a .275 career average and has scored 722 runs with 24 homers per season.

There are genuine concerns regarding his performance this season. But instead of doubting his biggest bet, Buster is backing the player with solid confidence.

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“I’m happy with it,” Posey said. “He’s a guy who wants to be out there and play every day. Those are the types of guys we want.”

And this is not just a PR statement to deflect the doubt around the trade. He is putting institutional belief in a proven player. Instead of going into panic mode, he is underplaying the numbers to help Devers find confidence in himself.

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Buster Posey is backing the bigger picture over early numbers

The Giants have recorded 11 wins and 14 losses this season, and they are 4th in the NL West. They are 24th in MLB with a -19 run differential. So, there is obviously a lot of pressure on the front office. And a majority of it is targeted toward Devers’ huge contract.

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But Posey isn’t just an executive for the Giants. He spent 12 seasons with the team as a player and helped them win three World Series. He knows better than to judge a proven player over a bad three-week stretch in April.

That’s why he is not ignoring the issues. Instead, he is just showing confidence that Devers will overcome them.

“I think he’s just a little in between right now. Maybe a tick late on some heaters, and then a little bit out in front on off-speed,” Posey said.

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He is referring to Rafael’s ongoing struggle with being a tad late with fastballs and just a little early with the off-speed ones. His swing and miss against 95+ mph pitches triggered some backlash from the fans.

But Buster Posey knows these issues are mechanical and not anything to do with his skills. That’s why he can stay calm under all the pressure.

This is the defining bet of Posey’s tenure. The stakes are real, and the noise isn’t going anywhere unless the gamble pays off.