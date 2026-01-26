Buster Posey Finally Turns Around Giants Miserable Offseason With Golden Glover Signing

The San Francisco Giants have had a very quiet offseason. When the offseason started, we used to hear their name connected to many top free agents like Tatsuya Imai, but they couldn’t do much about those signings. But now the Giants seem to have made a good and valuable signing to help the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was reported by Ken Rosenthal that, “Free-agent outfielder Harrison Bader in agreement with Giants on two-year contract, pending physical.”

The Giants reached an agreement on a two-year contract with free agent outfielder Harrison Bader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Rosenthal reported the deal, which remains unconfirmed by San Francisco and is pending a physical. The agreement follows Bader’s 2025 season, logging 501 plate appearances split between Minnesota and Philadelphia.

Free-agent outfielder Harrison Bader is in agreement with the Giants on a two-year contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 31, Bader secures his first multi-year deal after three straight offseasons on one-year contracts.

After weeks of silence, the San Francisco Giants finally act, landing Harrison Bader on terms. Ken Rosenthal reports a two-year agreement, pending a physical, still awaiting official confirmation from club. At 31, Bader turns recent one-year auditions into stability, while the Giants quietly shift tone.

ADVERTISEMENT