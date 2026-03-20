Buster Posey’s Giants Confront Double Setback as Rafael Devers 21-YO Protection Faces Demotion

The Giants might have to regroup their roster around Rafael Devers because the projected protection for Devers might not debut in MLB for now. Bryce Eldridge, the Giants’ future 1B, is optioned to the minors for better reps as protection around Devers stands exposed. And if that was not enough, the Giants’ young starter Hayden Birdsong is also now out for the entire season due to Tommy John surgery.

So, just as the regular season is around the corner, double setbacks have caught the Giants off guard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Bryce Eldridge will not make the SFGiants opening day roster. He was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento along with Tyler Fitzgerald and Grant McCray,” CaliforniaPost’s Evan Webeck shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last round of cuts before the final roster gets activated, Eldridge, along with two other names, got optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. The reason for this being better reps before coming back to the majors.

Since Devers was managing first base for the Giants, Eldridge is projected to be his future. And just as Devers is projected to take the DH down the line, Eldridge will be the Giants’ first choice for 1B. And there are reasons behind such confidence in a 21-year-old prospect. This spring, Eldridge leads the Giants roster in terms of plate appearances (49). But what went against him is his hitting stats.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Eldridge also leads the roster in strikeouts (19), and his average stands at a meager .225 with just one homer. That surely calls for some more reps, and Buster Posey’s team listened. “I think he has found that at times. It’s a matter of it being consistent. Part of that just comes from reps,” Giants manager Tony Vitello said about the decision.

So while Eldridge’s chance at first base is poised to be limited due to Devers in the main roster, he would get enough chances at Triple-A.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while Eldridge’s decision came as planned, Birdsong’s was unexpected. It was only during his pitch on Tuesday that he felt some “pop” and “snap,” which led to an immediate MRI. Structural damage was found with a Grade 2 sprain of his UCL and a strain in his forearm! So now, Birdsong will undergo a TJ surgery, which means a 12-16 months gap from now on.

Birdsong was not planned in the Giants’ starting lineup as Trevor McDonald and Landen Roupp are performing better among the younger crop. Currently, Birdsong stands with a 30.86 ERA and 2 SOs, while McDonald recorded a 3.27 ERA and 12 SOs. Roupp is also going well with a 4.15 ERA and 15 SOs. So, the Giants may not have an immediate impact due to Birdsong’s absence, but it would affect their pitching depth, considering a 162-game grind is coming soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Time is ticking for the Giants to fill the sudden gaps

With Birdsong and Eldridge both sidelined, the Giants are racing against time to replace them.

Replacing Birdsong is easier as Roupp and McDonald are readily available, but the real challenge comes with Bryce Eldridge. And that challenge just spiraled as Rafael Devers struggled to hit in the spring. Devers already had 19 plate appearances this spring but had yet to record a hit. Yes, the spring should not be the yardstick to evaluate a veteran, but without Eldridge, he comes without any backup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next two names that could replace Eldridge are Luis Matos and Jerar Encarnacion. Matos is currently hitting at .289, while Encarnacion is at .268. That should be enough for the Giants to replace Eldridge. But replacement would only be needed if Devers gets sidelined. Devers scored 20 HRs with a .236 last year with the Giants, which was already underwhelming. So, Buster Posey is surely expecting a big season from him this year, although that’s not evident till now.

Apart from the lack of depth in the team, Eldridge and Birdsong’s absence also raised questions about the Giants’ offseason strategy. Posey was confident about not targeting the marquee names and focusing only on young names. “I think from a fan’s perspective, they want us to go out and sign every marquee free agent. That sounds great in theory, but that’s not a reality,” Posey explained. “We’re happy with the group that we have and certainly feel that we’ve got the talent on this team to go out and win a lot of ball games.”

The regular season is yet to start, and the Giants’ offseason strategy is already getting challenged.